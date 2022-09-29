ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist killed in Kona vehicle accident

By Elizabeth Ufi, Julissa Briseno
 6 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department confirmed that the man involved in the fatal vehicle crash on Wednesday night in North Kona was a 21-year-old Kailua-Kona man.

According to police, the collision occurred near the intersection of Kealakaa and Kealakehe streets. Officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call at 6:54 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a blue 2000 Toyota 4Runner was heading north on Kealakaa Street and a red Honda Grom motorcycle was heading south on Kealakehe Street. As the Toyota made a left turn onto Kealakehe Street it struck the motorcycle which did not have its headlights on.

The motorcyclist was later identified as Kalai Alohanamakana Lincoln. He was operating what is considered a “pocket-sized” motorcycle — which still requires a driver’s license to operate.

Lincoln was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.

Police said they believe that speed was a factor in the crash. Lincoln was wearing a helmet. The driver of the Toyota 4Runner was a 43-year-old Kailua-Kona man — he was not injured in the crash.

To determine the exact cause of death of the motorcyclist, an autopsy was ordered.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 28 traffic fatality this year on Big Island. At the same time last year, there were 18.

