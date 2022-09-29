Read full article on original website
Goats graze along Riverfront Trail to help control weeds
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the last week walkers, cyclists and other trail users in Grand Junction may have noticed an unusual sight on the Riverfront Trail. A herd of about 40 goats have recently been hired by the city to help control weeds and mitigate fire danger. Rob...
Local shelter and police department address homelessness in the valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We told you how Grand Junction closed two Whitman Park restrooms at ten to cut down on vandalism. Workers brought in two portapotties for overnight use but catch this so far, city taxpayers have shelled out $30,000 to clean up damage and vandalism at parks citywide.
What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?
Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
Grand Junction Home for Sale on the Edge of Eagle Rim Park
If you've ever dreamed about owning a home near Las Colonias Amphitheater and the Colorado River, today could be your lucky day. This six-bedroom home includes 2,992 square feet of space on a .32-acre lot. Just across the river near Eagle Rim Park is a single-family home that was just...
Dos Rios recreation project reaches milestone on Colorado River
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction will celebrate not only a ribbon cutting, but also another groundbreaking celebration at the Dos Rios development on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The two celebrations will take place at the Magpie Shelter, located west of the Dos Rios bike playground.
Grand Junction Hires Goats to Help with Unwanted Vegetation
The idea behind regenerative agriculture is to use natural cycles to keep land healthy. That's why the city of Grand Junction just put goats on its payroll to do what goats do best.
Concern about kids’ safety at Western Slope psych hospital prompts state actions
Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Wednesday in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as 7. Also on Wednesday, the Department of Health Care Policy and...
Homelessness in city parks impact businesses
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Jake Snider is the general manager at Scotty’s Complete Car Care across the street from Whitman Park. “It’s just really sad to see downtown Grand Junction has this look,” said Snider. But walk inside one of the park restrooms, and here’s...
Oktoberfest Coming Back to Grand Junction
It’s about time to break out that lederhosen because tomorrow is Grand Junction’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. The Ale House in Grand Junction will be hosting Oktoberfest on October 1st from 2-6 p.m. and will feature a unique menu, live music, Oktoberfest swag, giveaways, and most importantly–craft beer.
5 Reasons To Have Coffee With Grand Junction Law Enforcement
Here's your chance to enjoy a cup of coffee with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Grand Junction Police Department while you ask questions and express concerns. Coffee With a Cop returns this Wednesday, and you should definitely make plans to attend. Speaking from experience, attending a Coffee With a...
UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 reopens at Glenwood Springs after accident in Glenwood Canyon
Eastbound Interstate 70 has been reopened at Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs Friday evening a traffic accident in Glenwood Canyon prompted a near 2-1/2 hour closure, according to a Garfield County Emergency Communications alert. The highway closed just before 5:30 p.m. and was reopened at about 7:45 p.m. Support Local...
Colorado Appeals court upholds dismissal for convicted murder
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Garfield County District Judge’s decision that could land a convicted killer back on the streets. But Mesa County Attorney Dan Rubenstein plans to appeal to the state supreme court. The issue this time around is whether prosecutors...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
Awesome New Home Decor Shop Opening in Grand Junction Colorado
New home decor and do-it-yourself store is set to open this weekend in Grand Junction, Colorado. Fall is here, and hopefully, your life is settling down. If you're looking for ideas and advice regarding sprucing up the home, this new shop may be precisely what you've been looking for. New...
Scattered showers continue across the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - During the morning hours in Grand Junction, we had a passing system that moved over the area and brought scattered showers. Rainfall Accumulation from this morning’s rainfall was at 0.07 inches. By the afternoon, conditions remained dry, continuing throughout most of the day but not ruling out another chance of scattered showers before midnight.
Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Shots rang out in southern Grand Junction early last night, but no arrests have been made yet. The Grand Junction Police Department got a call reporting a shooting on the 2900 block of Paula Lane at around 8:30 p.m. last night. When police arrived, they found someone with a gunshot wound, but the person who pulled the trigger was nowhere to be found.
What Could the Grand Junction Rockies Change their Name To?
Funny + Obscene Banned Colorado License Plates Will Make You Giggle. Road rage is bad enough. Imagine if you had to pull up behind a car with a license plate insulting you. Luckily, the state of Colorado has banned some of these license plates to make the roads a happier place.
Pie in the face for a good cause
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Safeway off Patterson and 29 Rd collected donations and treated some employees with pies to the face to help the Clifton Christian Community Food Bank fight against food insecurity in the valley. “I heard that they were raising money for the Clifton Christian Community...
Rain and cooler temperatures arrive tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cloud cover will be one of the main stories in the Grand Valley and Montrose. While conditions will remain dry most of the day, temperatures will rise to the lower 80s for Grand Junction and upper 70s in Montrose. As a result, there is a slight chance that our valleys could receive a light shower to some sprinkles around the evening hours. Higher elevations, like areas in the San Juans, can experience periodic showers throughout the day.
