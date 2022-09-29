ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumson, NJ

In Memoriam: Longtime Little Silver Resident & Former RCDS Board President, Charles Hill Jones Jr., 89

By Elaine Van Develde
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

RFH ’78’s David Memmott: Picture of a Childhood in a Classmate Gone

“What’s that? An iPhone 1?” he quipped as I tried to capture a moment between him and his lifetime friend at a reunion committee party with my sad little smashed-screen phone. Click. “Shut up, Dave! Jerk!” I, a 58-year-old woman child, sniped back, with a 10-year-old kid giggle and arm punch.
FAIR HAVEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy