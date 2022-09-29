Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown and other targets Sunday with suicide drones, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counteroffensive that has reshaped the war. Russia's loss of the eastern city of Lyman, which it had...
SFGate
9 NATO members urge support for Ukraine after annexation
PRAGUE (AP) — The heads of nine European NATO members on Sunday issued a joint statement backing a path to membership for Ukraine in the U.S.-led security alliance, and calling on all 30 NATO nations to ramp up military aid for Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise...
Russia attacks Zelenskyy's hometown; pope urges Putin to stop 'spiral of death': Ukraine live updates
The hometown of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was attacked by suicide drones as Russia pushed back against a Ukrainian offensive. Updates.
‘A day of hope’: Lula fans relish prospect of defeat for Bolsonaro
Supporters of leftwing frontrunner confident he will prevail as 156 million Brazilians cast their votes
SFGate
Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, a self-described “car guy,'' often promises to lead by example on climate change by moving swiftly to convert the sprawling U.S. government fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles. But efforts to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the fleet have lagged. Biden last year directed...
SFGate
In Brazilian Amazon, a 1,000-mile voyage so people can vote
MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — In most democracies, citizens go to the polls. But in Brazil’s sparsely populated Amazon region, the polls often go to the voters. Most people in the vast rainforest live in urban areas, but thousands reside in tiny villages several days from the nearest city by boat. Amazonas, Brazil’s biggest state, is triple the size of California yet has only about one-third the population of greater Los Angeles. More than half its cities can’t be reached at all by road, and some are hundreds of kilometers from the state capital, Manaus.
SFGate
Iran parliament speaker says protests could weaken society
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s parliamentary speaker warned Sunday that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilize the country and urged security forces to deal harshly with those he claimed endanger public order. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told lawmakers that unlike...
SFGate
Spain: 4 bodies retrieved from migrant boat, 1 man rescued
MADRID (AP) — Spain´s marine rescue service said Sunday it picked up the bodies of four people from a rubber dinghy that was adrift in waters off northwest Africa and is believed to have been carrying more than 30 people. A merchant ship rescued one person after it...
SFGate
Turkey says 23 Kurdish militants killed in Iraq airstrikes
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish warplanes “neutralized” 23 Kurdish militants in a raid 140 kilometers (90 miles) inside Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Sunday. The ministry usually refers to killed militants as “neutralized.” It said the number of casualties in the mission in the Asos region of northern Iraq, which is controlled by the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government, was expected to rise.
Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro
Brazilians are voting in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world's fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years
