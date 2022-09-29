Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
‘A day of hope’: Lula fans relish prospect of defeat for Bolsonaro
Supporters of leftwing frontrunner confident he will prevail as 156 million Brazilians cast their votes
News4Jax.com
Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal
TANZANIA – Russia vetoed a U.N. resolution Friday that would have condemned its referendums in four Ukrainian regions as illegal, declared them invalid and urged all countries not to recognize any annexation of the territory claimed by Moscow. The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 10-1 with China,...
Burkina Faso junta urges calm after French Embassy attack
Burkina Faso's new junta leadership is calling for calm after the French Embassy and other buildings were attacked
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Fortunes reverse for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed
CURITIBA – When federal judge Sergio Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed a popular former president could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office. But on the eve of Brazil’s general election Sunday, the once-revered magistrate was fighting what polls...
News4Jax.com
Catalans commemorate 5th anniversary of failed breakaway
BARCELONA – Thousands of Catalans gathered in Barcelona on Saturday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of an independence referendum that marked the high point of their movement to break away from the rest of Spain. The 2017 vote, which was declared unconstitutional by Spain’s top courts, was marred by...
News4Jax.com
North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
TOKYO – North Korea on Saturday test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles, its neighbors said, the fourth round this week of weapons launches that prompted quick, strong condemnation from its rivals. In an unusually strong rebuke of North Korea’s weapons programs, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said North Korea’s...
News4Jax.com
EXPLAINER: A deep dive into risks for undersea cables, pipes
PARIS – Deep under water, the pipes and cables that carry the modern world's lifeblood — energy and information — are out of sight and largely out of mind. Until, that is, something goes catastrophically wrong. The suspected sabotage this week of gas pipelines that tied Russia...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Resilient US consumers spend slightly more in August
WASHINGTON – Consumers spent a bit more in August than the previous month, a sign the economy is holding up even as inflation lifts prices for food, rent, and other essentials. Americans boosted their spending at stores and for services such as haircuts by 0.4% in August, after it...
Comments / 0