ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal

TANZANIA – Russia vetoed a U.N. resolution Friday that would have condemned its referendums in four Ukrainian regions as illegal, declared them invalid and urged all countries not to recognize any annexation of the territory claimed by Moscow. The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 10-1 with China,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur Farming#Romanian#European Union#Hsi#Eastern European#The Associated Press
News4Jax.com

Fortunes reverse for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed

CURITIBA – When federal judge Sergio Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed a popular former president could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office. But on the eve of Brazil’s general election Sunday, the once-revered magistrate was fighting what polls...
POLITICS
News4Jax.com

Catalans commemorate 5th anniversary of failed breakaway

BARCELONA – Thousands of Catalans gathered in Barcelona on Saturday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of an independence referendum that marked the high point of their movement to break away from the rest of Spain. The 2017 vote, which was declared unconstitutional by Spain’s top courts, was marred by...
SOCIETY
News4Jax.com

North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week

TOKYO – North Korea on Saturday test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles, its neighbors said, the fourth round this week of weapons launches that prompted quick, strong condemnation from its rivals. In an unusually strong rebuke of North Korea’s weapons programs, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said North Korea’s...
MILITARY
News4Jax.com

EXPLAINER: A deep dive into risks for undersea cables, pipes

PARIS – Deep under water, the pipes and cables that carry the modern world's lifeblood — energy and information — are out of sight and largely out of mind. Until, that is, something goes catastrophically wrong. The suspected sabotage this week of gas pipelines that tied Russia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pets
News4Jax.com

Resilient US consumers spend slightly more in August

WASHINGTON – Consumers spent a bit more in August than the previous month, a sign the economy is holding up even as inflation lifts prices for food, rent, and other essentials. Americans boosted their spending at stores and for services such as haircuts by 0.4% in August, after it...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy