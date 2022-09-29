Read full article on original website
kmvt
WEEK 6: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
Twin Falls hands Canyon Ridge volleyball first loss; Thursday’s prep scores. The Twin Falls volleyball team went to Canyon Ridge and handed the Riverhawks their first loss of the season. Buhl beats Gooding on gridiron for first time since 2009. Updated: 20 hours ago. The Buhl Indians football team...
kmvt
Buhl beats Gooding on gridiron for first time since 2009
Gooding's Loveland making early impact at Michigan. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:06 AM MDT. Salt Lake sweeps...
Photos: Bishop Kelly collars top prospect Gatlin Bair and Burley offense in convincing victory
BOISE, Idaho. - Second-ranked Bishop Kelly showed it can shut down any offense - and score points all at the same time. Peter Minnaert rushed for 158 yards and four touchdowns, and the Knights scored in the first minute - and kept at it - in dominating sixth-ranked Burley, 63-14, on Friday ...
kmvt
Idaho State Police Sergeant Michael Wendler comes home
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Today marked another milestone in the long journey toward recovery for Idaho State Police Sergeant Michael Wendler who has been recovering in Idaho Falls since he was struck by a vehicle on September 8th. Saturday afternoon, Sergeant Wendler, flanked by a large convoy of...
kmvt
ISP Trooper Wendler to return home on Saturday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 22 days ago, ISP Trooper Mike Wendler was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle while he was out directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome. He was life flighted to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was able...
Bishop Kelly's top-ranked defense dominates Burley's high-powered offense
BOISE, Idaho - Is it better to have a great offense or defense? Bishop Kelly might have an answer for that age-old question in football. The second-ranked Knights chalked one up for the defense Friday night, holding No. 6 Burley and its top-ranked offense in check in a 63-14 victory at Nick Ysursa ...
kmvt
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Tubbs Berry Farms
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the area Fall traditions are beginning to pop up once again... Pumpkin patches... Corn Mazes... and pumpkin spice lattes are back. And one local farm is fully embracing that Fall spirit. In Twin Falls, one small family farm has been cultivating some unorthodox...
kmvt
West Minico Middle School to receive large grant
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One school in the Minidoka School District is receiving a state designation, as well as quite a large grant. West Minico Middle School will be now recognized as a community school, a title given out by the Idaho Community Foundation. The school will receive $70,000 in grant money as part of the program.
kmvt
Trailing of the Sheep Festival to take place in the Wood River Valley
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Trailing of the Sheep Festival brings people to the Wood River Valley from all over the world, and this year’s festivities are beginning on Wednesday. The Trailing of the Sheep Festival celebrates decades of sheep migrating south from the mountain during the fall...
105 Years and Counting at a Twin Falls Grill
Since I've been writing a lot lately about great places to eat throughout the region, let me share with you the first restaurant I ever visited in Twin Falls. I arrived here in December 2014. My first month was spent living in a hotel. I would heat my meals in the small microwave oven in my room. The tuna noodle casserole from Fred Meyer was ok, but I wanted a good home-cooked meal. I would pass the Depot Grill going to and from work. My new friends at the office told me I had to make a stop.
kmvt
52 Weeks of Preparedness: Week 24
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’ve talked about having adequate food and rotating food, but it’s also important to make sure your food is able to fit the needs of everyone in your household. During an emergency, you in all likelihood won’t be able to go to...
Second Flight to Return this November for Twin Falls Airport
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The airline servicing the Magic Valley Regional Airport plans to return a second round trip flight to and from Twin Falls. Monday, the Twin Falls City Council will hear a request from SkyWest Airlines to amend the agreement with the city to include the second flight service to the minimum revenue guarantee (MRG). The MRG ensures funds to the airline if profits fall short. According to the city, only $25,000 of the $400,000 MRG has been paid to SkyWest because sales have been profitable off the single flight to and from the Salt Lake City International Airport. SkyWest is asking the second flight scheduled for this winter to be included in the MRG. At one time SKyWest had three flights to Utah and for a short time provided one flight to and from the Denver International Airport. "This is in contrast to national trends. The airline industry has struggled to recruit and retain pilots. Due to this struggle, airlines have reduced or eliminated routes to small communities across the nation," according to the city in a statement. Most flight services to other areas other than Salt Lake City have been short lived from the Magic Valley. Several years ago Allegiant Airlines provided brief service from Twin Falls to Las Vegas, Nevada. The council will hear the proposal Monday, October 3, at 5 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street.
kmvt
Highway 93 construction expected to be completed in October
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Highway 93, between Twin Falls and Jerome, has seen constant construction projects since 2017, as the Idaho Department of Transportation has been working to widen and expand the roadway. Now, the third of four total construction projects is coming close to completion. Currently, the...
kmvt
Carey becomes ‘Capital for a Day’, as Gov. Little connects with rural Idaho
CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time in over a year, Governor Little held his Capital for a Day, this time in Carey. The day kicked off Thursday morning at the Blaine County Fairgrounds. “With almost any important and meaningful step forward, active and consistent communication between state...
'MIRACULOUS': Trooper critically injured when struck by car on I-84 returning home
Idaho State Police Sgt. Mike Wendler is coming home. After being struck by a motorist on Interstate 84 on Sept. 8 while he was outside his car providing traffic control, the trooper is expected to arrive in Twin Falls on Saturday afternoon. He has spent the last several weeks at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, much of it in the hospital’s intensive care unit. The fact that...
Lamphouse Theatre Opens in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-After several years with the lights out and the screen black the small independent Lamphouse Theatre is open once again. Located in the Warehouse District of Old Twin Falls, the Lamphouse will once again show documentaries, independent films, and classic movies. "It's a work in progress," laughed Dave Woodhead, owner and operator of the Lamphouse. Hoping to open the doors up to audience sooner than he'd like, Woodhead has had to delay the first showing for one reason or another. The first show to be played will be the documentary "Hallelujah" about the song written by Leonard Cohen. "We do love these kinds of movies. We're fortunate to have the space that once was the Lamphouse Theatre and we're maybe better able to do it now," said Woodhead. Originally opened in 2001 the Lamphouse would show films for the next six years until business slowed. Woodhead said reopening the theater has been a goal of his for sometime and hopes there will be a big enough audience to support it. The Lamphouse will offer some snacks, non-alcoholic cocktails, and soft-drinks; eventually they'll serve beer and mixed drinks. Once fully operational the theater will have two evening showings with weekend matinees. Woodhead said he'll be able to show movies on a smaller screen in the lounge as well.
Twin Falls Firefighters Stop Garage Fire From Spreading to House
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters were able to keep a fire from spreading to a house Friday afternoon when a garage went up in flames. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Schmitz, fire crews responded to the 2600 block of Longbow Dr at a little after 1 p.m. for a garage engulfed by flames. Crews kept the fire from moving into the attached house. A small room above the garage was destroyed and all contents in the garage. Everyone, including pets, made it out of the house safely without any injury. The house had some smoke damage. The residents won't be able to live in it for a time.
The Problem with Tipping in Twin Falls Nobody is Talking About
There's a recent tipping issue that I'm seeing at more restaurants in the Twin Falls area and I'd like to know your thoughts, especially if you're someone who works behind the counter. Everybody knows how to tip. I think it’s safe to say that we’re all familiar with the process...
Jerome ID Police Searching For Missing Teen
Southern Idaho police are asking area residents to keep an eye out for a missing teenage boy. Have you seen Alejandro Raddatz Acosta?. The Jerome Police Department is currently seeking information on the whereabouts of Alejandro Raddatz Acosta. Acosta, 17, hasn't had contact with family since September 24, 2022, according to his active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. He is 5'7" and weighs 190 pounds.
kmvt
Suicide Prevention Month is over, but there are still many resources available for those suffering from mental health issues
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Today is the last day of Suicide Prevention Month, and before the month comes to an end, Magic Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness wants to remind those struggling they are not alone. In the area, there are multiple local resources available to anyone who...
