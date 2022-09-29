The third quarter was quite a volatile one. Stocks in the United States and Europe had their biggest monthly increase since November 2020 in July but started falling from late August on renewed rising rate worries and recessionary fears. September too lived up to its ill-repute. Overall, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite lost about 6.5%, 7.3% and 6%, respectively in the past three months (as of Sep 27, 2022). The Russell 2000 too retreated about 17% in the same period.

