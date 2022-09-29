Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Soars 24.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
OCUL - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 24.2% higher at $5.13. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 18.7% loss over the past four weeks. The company's shares surged as it...
Zacks.com
Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Moves 17.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
DNLI - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 17.7% higher at $32.12. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.8% loss over the past four weeks. Shares gained as investors are impressed...
Zacks.com
Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
AERI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is one of 1184 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
Zacks.com
RadNet (RDNT) Stock Jumps 16%: Will It Continue to Soar?
RDNT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 16% higher at $20.84. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.4% loss over the past four weeks. RadNet recorded a strong price increase...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
GSK (GSK) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know
GSK (. GSK - Free Report) closed at $29.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com
Hyatt Hotels (H) Up 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
H - Free Report) . Shares have added about 2.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Hyatt Hotels due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Zacks.com
Top ETF Stories of Q3
The third quarter was quite a volatile one. Stocks in the United States and Europe had their biggest monthly increase since November 2020 in July but started falling from late August on renewed rising rate worries and recessionary fears. September too lived up to its ill-repute. Overall, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite lost about 6.5%, 7.3% and 6%, respectively in the past three months (as of Sep 27, 2022). The Russell 2000 too retreated about 17% in the same period.
Zacks.com
Alphatec (ATEC) Soars 7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
ATEC - Free Report) shares rallied 7% in the last trading session to close at $8.67. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.8% gain over the past four weeks. Alphatec...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
SESEN BIO, INC. (SESN) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know
SESEN BIO, INC. (. SESN - Free Report) closed at $0.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Coming into...
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Sep 30, 2022
Wall Street closed sharply lower on Thursday and gave up all recovered ground of the last trading session. Market participants are gradually adjusting the cost of an imminent recession in stock valuations. Investors’ sentiment has dented significantly as a global technology tycoon is assessing demand shortage going forward. All the three major stock indexes ended in negative territory.
Comments / 0