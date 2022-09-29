ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

American Express (AXP) Stock Moves -1.97%: What You Should Know

AXP - Free Report) closed at $137.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Autodesk (ADSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ADSK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $190.98, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SBOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.88, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

EPR vs. BRX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

EPR - Free Report) or Brixmor Property (. BRX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Dynamics#Peg Ratio#Defense Contractor#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Dow#Aerospace#Eps#Zacks Consensus Estimates
Zacks.com

CVR Energy (CVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CVR Energy (. CVI - Free Report) closed at $28.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.69% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

GLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.75, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Carlisle (CSL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

CSL - Free Report) closed at $280.41, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the diversified manufacturer had lost...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

The Trade Desk (TTD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TTD - Free Report) closed at $59.75, marking a -1.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Moves -1.64%: What You Should Know

GPOR - Free Report) closed at $87.97, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the natural gas producer...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

NOC - Free Report) closed at $470.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading,...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -1.23%: What You Should Know

LRCX - Free Report) closed at $366 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

FTCH - Free Report) closed at $7.45, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know

UPST - Free Report) closed at $20.79, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Mercer International (MERC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

MERC - Free Report) closed at $12.32, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the pulp company had lost 24.78%...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Epam (EPAM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EPAM - Free Report) closed at $362.19, marking a +0.01% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the information technology services provider had lost...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

ACGL - Free Report) closed at $45.54, marking a -0.63% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the property and...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Quest Resource (QRHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

QRHC - Free Report) closed at $7.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

American Tower (AMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AMT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $221.06, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of the wireless...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy