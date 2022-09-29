ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Myanmar junta court sentences Australian economist, Suu Kyi to 3 years

By Manan VATSYAYANA
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5TFB_0iEhRrN000
Detained since a putsch in 2021, Aung San Suu Kyi has already been convicted of corruption and a clutch of other charges by a closed court /AFP/File

Myanmar's junta sentenced an Australian economist to three years in prison while also handing down another conviction to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, drawing global condemnation on Thursday.

Both have been detained since a coup in February last year, when the military ousted Suu Kyi's government, for which Sean Turnell was an adviser.

"Mr Sean Turnell, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and another three were sentenced to three years imprisonment each under the Official Secrets Act," a source told AFP, adding that Suu Kyi would appeal her verdict.

Turnell was also convicted for three years under the country's immigration act, the source said, adding that he will serve the second conviction concurrently, and that his sentence would be eligible for a time already served deduction.

His sentence provoked a swift reaction from Australia, with the foreign ministry rejecting his conviction and urging his "immediate release".

Suu Kyi has already been convicted of corruption and a clutch of other charges by a closed court.

A junta spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Turnell was in the middle of a phone interview with the BBC when he was detained after the 2021 coup.

"I've just been detained at the moment, and perhaps charged with something, I don't know what that would be, could be anything at all of course," Turnell told the broadcaster at the time.

In August, he pleaded not guilty to breaching the colonial-era secrets act during his trial in a junta court -- inaccessible to journalists -- in the capital Naypyidaw.

He was facing a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

The exact details of Turnell's alleged offence have not been made public, though state television has said he had access to "secret state financial information" and had tried to flee the country.

- 'Immediate release' -

In a statement following Turnell's conviction, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong rejected the charges and urged his "immediate release".

She said the economist was tried in a "closed court" and Australian officials had made "every effort to attend the verdict but were denied access".

"We will continue to take every opportunity to advocate strongly for Professor Turnell until he has returned to his family in Australia," she added.

Turnell's wife Ha Vu said her family was devastated over the news.

"It's heartbreaking for me, our daughter, Sean's 85-year-old father and the rest of our family," she said in a statement.

"My husband has already been in a Myanmar prison for almost two-thirds of his sentence. Please consider the contributions that he has made to Myanmar, and deport him now," she added.

The United States also strongly condemned the verdict.

"We call for Mr Turnell's immediate release and for him to be allowed to return to Australia and to reunite with his family," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said the convictions demonstrated the junta had "no qualms about their international pariah status".

"Concerted action" from the international community was needed "to turn the human rights situation around in the country", she said.

Amnesty International's Tim O'Connor said Turnell was denied a fair trial and adequate access to legal counsel and consular assistance.

"The proceedings have been an outright sham and Myanmar's military must immediately release Turnell so he can return to his family in Australia," he said.

Turnell's friend and fellow economist Tim Harcourt expressed disappointment over the verdict.

"I do hope that like Danny Fenster, he'll be deported in the coming days," he told AFP, referring to a US journalist who received an 11-year prison sentence and was pardoned and deported last year.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in 2021, ousting Suu Kyi's elected government.

More than 2,200 people have been killed and 15,000 arrested in the military's crackdown on dissent since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador

Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
WORLD
The Hill

Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress

Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penny Wong
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
POLITICS
AFP

The Burkina strongman kicked out in a coup

Burkina Faso strongman Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba came to power in a military coup eight months ago. He also trained at the Georges Namoano Military Academy in Po in southern Burkina.
WORLD
AFP

Burkina junta chief urges putschists to 'come to their senses'

Burkina Faso's junta leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba on Saturday urged junior officers to "come to their senses" after they claimed to have ousted him in a reported coup that sparked deep concern among foreign leaders. Making his first comments since the putsch, Damiba in a written statement urged his rivals "to come to their senses to avoid a fratricidal war that Burkina Faso doesn't need".
POLITICS
Benzinga

Xi Jinping's Government Reiterates China's Peaceful 'Reunification' Request With Taiwan: Can Have 'Social System Different From The Mainland'

A Chinese government spokesperson on Wednesday once again reiterated Xi Jinping’s proposal of peaceful "reunification" with the self-governing nation Taiwan. What Happened: After weeks of military tussle and war games between the two nations, China's Taiwan Affairs Office envoy Ma Xiaoguang said that the country was willing to make the greatest efforts to achieve peaceful "reunification," Reuters reported.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Junta#Australian
Business Insider

Russian forces committed horrific war crimes in Ukraine, such as rape and torture, and sometimes even made the families of victims watch, UN investigators find

A team of investigators commissioned by the UN has concluded that Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine. Among the crimes are torture and rape of children, some as young as four years old, the chair of a UN inquiry said. It also found evidence of executions, indiscriminate rocket attacks, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Australia
AFP

At least 125 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede

At least 125 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences. 
FIFA
AFP

Moscow calling? Red phone line remains crucial in US-Russia standoff

It's not red, or even a telephone, but the secure Washington-Moscow communications line known in Cold War legend as the red phone is primed to ring again as the two powers jostle over the Kremlin's nuclear threats. What Sullivan wouldn't comment on is quite what the modern incarnation of the famous red phone idea looks like.
WORLD
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Fortunes reverse for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed

CURITIBA, Brazil — (AP) — When federal judge Sergio Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed a popular former president could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office. But on the eve of Brazil’s general election Sunday, the once-revered magistrate...
AMERICAS
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AFP

Unrest simmers in Burkina Faso after claimed coup

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse angry protesters outside the French embassy in Burkina Faso's capital on Sunday, as unrest simmered in the impoverished, restive West African nation following the claim of a second coup this year. Security forces fired tear gas from inside the compound to disperse the protesters after they set fire to barriers outside and lobbed rocks at the structure, with some trying to scale the fence, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.
SOCIETY
AFP

UK's Truss admits tax cuts misstep at start of tense Tory conference

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sunday conceded she should have better prepared Britain for her recent debt-fuelled mini-budget, which sparked a week of market turmoil, dismal headlines and disastrous polls. - Several other polls in recent days showed the opposition Labour party with mammoth leads of up to 33 points over the Conservatives -- its biggest since the heyday of former Labour prime minister Tony Blair in the late 1990s.
ECONOMY
AFP

AFP

86K+
Followers
33K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy