Only on 8: Friend spreads awareness after North Las Vegas woman killed in murder-suicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly two weeks after she was murdered, a North Las Vegas woman’s loved ones are speaking out to raise awareness about domestic violence.

According to North Las Vegas Police, 41-year-old Loren Chavez was allegedly killed by her husband, who then killed himself on September 17.

“She was just a great person,” Lizet Cortes said of her best friend of 17 years.

Cortes is one of many remembering Chaves after her sudden death at her home, near M.L.K. Blvd. and Carey Ave.

“She always was laughing, giggling,” Cortes recalled. “And making jokes.”

She described her as the life of the party and is still shocked by how her life was taken.

Loren Chavez and Lizet Cortes (Credit: Lizet Cortes)

Lizet said while Loren’s 15-year-old son and her entire family is now grieving, they also want to spread awareness.

“Her parents are angry and sad at the same time,” Cortes said. “Because of how it happened.”

Loren’s death was one of several murder-suicides to happen within a week, so they want to encourage anyone else in a domestic violence situation to ask for help.

“I’m on the news now talking about my best friend being murdered,” Cortes said. “Because of domestic violence. You don’t want to be that person.”

This is as they all try to come to terms with what happened, while also holding onto Loren’s memory.

“It was hard to know this was happening to her,” Cortes said. “Don’t let it come to this, don’t allow it to come to this.”

The family has a GoFundMe posted for funeral expenses if you would like to donate.

Cortes said Loren’s son was not hurt and is now safe with family.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need help you can call the SafeNest 24/7 hotline at 702-646-4981 or visit their website HERE.

