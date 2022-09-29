ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

The 13 States That Grow the Most Pumpkins

With Labor Day behind us and the kids back in school, Halloween is coming up fast. People have begun decorating their homes with ghosts, goblins, tombstones, spider webs, witches, skeletons, and assorted ghouls. (See the most popular Halloween costumer in your state.) Of course, no Halloween season is complete without pumpkins. We carve them up […]
msn.com

HALF of the world's birds are in decline due to a human-based threats

Almost half the world's bird species have declining populations at least one in eight are threatened by extinction, a new report reveals. The 100-year-old conservation organization BirdLife says that this year's report, which summarizes data gathered from researchers, conservationists and citizen scientists, paints the most concerning picture for nature yet.
US News and World Report

Virus Kills 100,000 Cattle in India, Threatens Livelihoods

NEW DELHI (AP) — A viral disease has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened over 2 million more. The outbreak has triggered devastating income losses for cattle farmers since the disease not only results in deaths but can also lead to decreased milk production, emaciated animals, and birth issues.
The Atlantic

Wild Birds in North America Are Dying Like Never Before

This article was originally published in High Country News. The July 5 trip was routine: From the deck of an airboat, two wildlife biologists scanned the cattail marsh—one of many seasonal wetlands in the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge—on their weekly lookout for sick or dead birds. In the summer months, avian botulism is a major concern in California’s Central Valley, and removing carcasses can stem its spread. But this year, there was added worry: A new and devastating strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) had been creeping west across the continent since December 2021, affecting millions of poultry and countless wild birds.
Tree Hugger

Chinchilla Farm Investigation Prompts Call for Fur Ban in Romania

Undercover investigators at fur farms in Romania found chinchillas living in filthy, stacked cages with no ventilation and with mounds of excrement piled on the floor underneath them. Humane Society International/Europe filmed the conditions from April to October last year at four fur farms in Transylvania and nearby regions. They...
ScienceAlert

Why House Fly Barf Is an Overlooked Potential Vector of Disease

The next time a fly lands on your food, you might want to consider throwing that bite away. A new review suggests the muck that flies regurgitate could very well be infected with a pathogen. When you think of a disease-carrying insect, chances are you imagine a blood-sucking mosquito or tick. But recent findings suggest your average non-biting house fly (Musca domestica) may pose a bigger threat to human health than is often considered. House flies contain an organ at the start of their gut known as a crop, which stores food before digestion. This organ also makes a great place for...
