The next time a fly lands on your food, you might want to consider throwing that bite away. A new review suggests the muck that flies regurgitate could very well be infected with a pathogen. When you think of a disease-carrying insect, chances are you imagine a blood-sucking mosquito or tick. But recent findings suggest your average non-biting house fly (Musca domestica) may pose a bigger threat to human health than is often considered. House flies contain an organ at the start of their gut known as a crop, which stores food before digestion. This organ also makes a great place for...

