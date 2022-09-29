ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

First Coast reopens as Hurricane Ian passes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast is slowly beginning to open back up after Hurricane Ian poured over the area on Thursday. As counties begin to lift their evacuation orders, schools and businesses are sharing updates on when their doors will reopen. See below for an updated list of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Beach back open, but there are still unsafe conditions

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach dunes did exactly what they were supposed to do during Tropical Storm Ian. Keep water where it belongs. “They're like sawed in half really from what I'm used to," said Joe Annarella. "I used to walk from Neptune Beach down off of those dunes and here also where they like gradually come in and buffer, but these are sawed in half,"
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Curry warns coastal, tidal flooding still risk as Ian continues

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Sept. 29 that some may be breathing a sigh of relief that Duval County won’t face the brunt of Hurricane Ina but coastal and tidal flooding remains a concern through the weekend. “Ian has moved further offshore which means the rainfall we anticipated will...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ian still presents dangers as it bids Jacksonville area goodbye

“There's still a chance for flooding, strong winds, power outages, beach erosion, and tornadoes.”. Duval County was spared the worst from Hurricane Ian, tracking northeast off the Florida coast, but that doesn’t mean the impacts are over even as the storm exits the area to the Atlantic. High waves...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

A glimpse of devastation left by Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Now that Hurricane Ian has moved off shore, recovery efforts will soon begin to clean up the devastation from the storm. Here is a look at some of the devastation left behind from Ian, which went on to make another landfall in South Carolina Friday as a Category 1 storm.
First Coast News

Your videos, photos during Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News viewers sent in videos and photos from around the community to show us what they are seeing as we weather Tropical Storm Ian. The storm, which hit Florida as a hurricane initially, hammered Southwest Florida. Naples, Fort Myers and Sanibel Island took major damage.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Hurricane Ian: Reopenings in NE Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Dozens of trees downed in Northeast Florida during Ian’s deluge

News4JAX viewers on Thursday shared numerous photos of trees that were knocked down in Northeast Florida as Ian rolled its way across the state. Some landed on power lines, and some on houses. One massive tree went through the roof of a home in the Girvin neighborhood — right into...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Road repair underway in St. Johns County after storm

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a wake of destruction in its path after hitting the First Coast as a tropical storm Thursday. To protect drivers, crews in St. Johns County are working on an emergency road repair on County Road 13 near Racy Point. A photo shared with First Coast News shows a large portion of land next to the road that appears to have collapsed and is now filled with water.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville local news

