Local residents preparing for future tropical storms, hurricanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the tropics heating up, it’s time to make sure you’re ready. With continued team coverage this weekend I’m taking a closer look at how some locals are protecting their backyards. I caught up with locals Romeo and Carmen Fernandez. They have a...
Safety concerns remain at Jacksonville Beach post-Ian
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville beachgoers are back to enjoying the shoreline now that the storm has passed. From the surface, everything may look back to normal, but the Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue crews say there’s a lot you should be aware of if you’re headed to the beach.
First Coast reopens as Hurricane Ian passes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast is slowly beginning to open back up after Hurricane Ian poured over the area on Thursday. As counties begin to lift their evacuation orders, schools and businesses are sharing updates on when their doors will reopen. See below for an updated list of...
High tide causes flooding in San Marco and Mandarin areas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Mandarin and San Marco areas are experiencing flooding due to Hurricane Ian’s heavy rains combined with the high tide along the St. Johns River today. Residents in both areas say high tide for them came early this afternoon and with all that extra water...
Vilano Beach home close to falling in ocean after Tropical Storm Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Contractors are working on a home that sits yards from the sand in Vilano Beach following the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian. There are some flooding concerns in the area as the rising tide comes in and traffic is currently slowed as contractors work around with home with heavy machinery.
Jacksonville Beach back open, but there are still unsafe conditions
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach dunes did exactly what they were supposed to do during Tropical Storm Ian. Keep water where it belongs. “They're like sawed in half really from what I'm used to," said Joe Annarella. "I used to walk from Neptune Beach down off of those dunes and here also where they like gradually come in and buffer, but these are sawed in half,"
Jacksonville Daily Record
Curry warns coastal, tidal flooding still risk as Ian continues
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Sept. 29 that some may be breathing a sigh of relief that Duval County won’t face the brunt of Hurricane Ina but coastal and tidal flooding remains a concern through the weekend. “Ian has moved further offshore which means the rainfall we anticipated will...
“Sick to my stomach”: Cleanup underway after historic flooding from Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Flooding across St. Augustine now has property owners there doing what they can to mop-up and clean-up in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. One homeowner said she’s been through several hurricanes living in other parts of Florida, but said she never dealt with flooding like this.
Hurricane Ian Clean Up | Where to take yard debris along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As residents begin recovery efforts from the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the first steps will be to clear yard debris and remove damaged home construction materials. Here's a county-by-county list of where you can take those items. Duval County. Normal curbside services will resume Monday, October...
floridapolitics.com
Ian still presents dangers as it bids Jacksonville area goodbye
“There's still a chance for flooding, strong winds, power outages, beach erosion, and tornadoes.”. Duval County was spared the worst from Hurricane Ian, tracking northeast off the Florida coast, but that doesn’t mean the impacts are over even as the storm exits the area to the Atlantic. High waves...
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren 765LT | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
For me, this is the most beautiful car I’ve seen in Jax. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
A glimpse of devastation left by Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Now that Hurricane Ian has moved off shore, recovery efforts will soon begin to clean up the devastation from the storm. Here is a look at some of the devastation left behind from Ian, which went on to make another landfall in South Carolina Friday as a Category 1 storm.
Your videos, photos during Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News viewers sent in videos and photos from around the community to show us what they are seeing as we weather Tropical Storm Ian. The storm, which hit Florida as a hurricane initially, hammered Southwest Florida. Naples, Fort Myers and Sanibel Island took major damage.
News4Jax.com
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
Hurricane Ian: Reopenings in NE Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
News4Jax.com
Dozens of trees downed in Northeast Florida during Ian’s deluge
News4JAX viewers on Thursday shared numerous photos of trees that were knocked down in Northeast Florida as Ian rolled its way across the state. Some landed on power lines, and some on houses. One massive tree went through the roof of a home in the Girvin neighborhood — right into...
First Coast News
FDLE: More than 40 deaths related to impacts of Hurricane Ian in Florida confirmed
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many people across the southwestern Florida region felt the severe impacts of Hurricane Ian in Florida as they suffered storm surges, high winds, and sadly to some, even death. The Medical Examiners Commission confirmed that there are now 44 deaths in Florida relating to the...
Road repair underway in St. Johns County after storm
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a wake of destruction in its path after hitting the First Coast as a tropical storm Thursday. To protect drivers, crews in St. Johns County are working on an emergency road repair on County Road 13 near Racy Point. A photo shared with First Coast News shows a large portion of land next to the road that appears to have collapsed and is now filled with water.
First Coast News
FDOT: Drivers planning to take I-75 to South Florida should seek alternate route due to flooding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents that evacuated from areas severely impacted by Hurricane Ian should be aware there is currently a travel advisory in place on I-75 due to flooding. The Florida Department of Transportation says the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no...
First Coast News
DeSantis: Fuel generators, tarps, high water ladders on the way to those impacted by Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More relief is on the way for people who were affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Fuel generators, tarps for families and high-water ladders are being distributed across the state to get to those in need. "There are more ambulances, more...
First Coast News
