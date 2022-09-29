Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
Russia attacks Zelenskyy's hometown; pope urges Putin to stop 'spiral of death': Ukraine live updates
The hometown of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was attacked by suicide drones as Russia pushed back against a Ukrainian offensive. Updates.
‘A day of hope’: Lula fans relish prospect of defeat for Bolsonaro
Supporters of leftwing frontrunner confident he will prevail as 156 million Brazilians cast their votes
Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown and other targets Sunday with suicide drones, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counteroffensive that has reshaped the war. Russia's loss of the eastern city of Lyman, which it had...
Comments / 0