Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cost of living: Off-gridders are one step ahead in energy crisis
While many people are dismayed by the soaring cost of energy, a select few across Northern Ireland remain somewhat unaffected. Off-grid living has become a popular alternative in recent years. Clever conversions and floating homes are now increasingly common as people avoid the ties of a traditional property. Many of...
BBC
Energy bills: Householders urged to read meters before October price rise
Householders are being advised to read and submit their energy meter readings before Saturday ahead of prices rising. This will stop suppliers from from estimating usage and charging a higher rate for energy used before 1 October. From next month, the price cap for the average annual household energy bill...
Energy price cap comes into effect
The Government’s energy price cap to shield households and businesses from the worst of the impact of soaring oil and gas prices comes into effect on Saturday.Under the energy price guarantee – which limits the unit price paid for electricity and gas – means the annual bill for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales will be held to around £2,500 for the next two years.A similar scheme will operate in Northern Ireland.The cost of not acting would have been enormousLiz TrussThe Government has said that without action, energy bills had been expected to hit £3,500 from October rising...
BBC
Cost of living: Meter readings urged as energy bills to rise again
Households are being urged to submit electricity meter readings ahead of price rises coming into effect in Northern Ireland this weekend. The NI Consumer Council says it is important people provide accurate readings as estimates can be higher than expected. Several electricity providers announced large price increases to come into...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Cost of living crisis: 'You just live to pay the bills'
"Being self-employed, you're meant to have some savings but you just live to pay the bills now." Julie James, who runs Julie's Barbers in Llangefni, on Anglesey, said the cost of living crisis had hit her business and personal finances hard. One of her customers said it was all getting...
Stimulus update: One-time check payment worth $3,200 to hit bank accounts tomorrow
Alaska residents can look forward to relief for the rising cost of energy and everyday items as the state is set to deliver direct payments to residents as soon as Tuesday.
Americans are getting $750 monthly direct payments as new program launches – do you qualify?
MONTHLY direct payments of $750 are going out to eligible Americans. In collaboration with Saint Paul, the International Institute of Minnesota (IIM) has launched a universal basic income program for refugees. Under the program, participants will get $750 in monthly direct payments for 12 months. For a century, IIM has...
Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?
The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Thousands will die and millions will suffer from humanitarian crisis of fuel poverty in UK, warn experts
Epidemic-levels of fuel poverty affecting half of U.K. households will cause a "significant humanitarian crisis with thousands of lives lost and millions of children's development blighted," warn health experts in the latest Marmot review led by the UCL Institute of Health Equity. Published today, the new review, "Fuel Poverty, Cold...
CONFIRMED: $350 Stimulus Payments Will Begin This Week
The State Department of Human Services, which will be in control of disbursing the payments, has begun sending emails to eligible recipients. We have confirmed that the State of Georgia Department of Human Servies, who will be in charge of distributing the stimulus money authorized by Governor Brian Kemp several weeks ago, has begun sending emails to all eligible recipients of the funds, in an effort to make sure they have updated their email addresses on file with the Department.
New Omicron sub-variant BA.4.6 starts to spread raising fears of ‘the next Covid wave’
A NEW Covid sub-variant has been detected in the US and UK, experts have warned. Dubbed BA.4.6, the new strain has sparked fears of a new wave as temperatures cool and winter approaches. Scientists in China said BA.4.6 is a descendant of the BA.4 variant of Omicron - the milder...
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Your Electric Bill Will Be More Expensive, and Soon
Depending on where you live in the US, your electricity bill has likely risen at a rate higher than at the same time in 2021. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, electricity bills rise 15.8% in August, 2022 compared to August, 2021. Natural gas bills rose even higher in August, at a 33% clip compared to the same period in 2021.
Stimulus update: Exact date $1,050 one-time inflation relief check payments will be sent out revealed
People living in California may be eligible for a state-issued direct payment of over $1,000.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payment: Second half of direct monthly checks worth $1,682 to be sent in five days
There are just five days remaining before beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income receive the second half of their September payment. Recipients will receive payments of $841 on Sept. 30, bringing the monthly total up to $1,682 due to a scheduling quirk in the program. Additionally, essential persons who live with an SSI beneficiary will also get a second payment of $421 on Sept. 30.
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just nine days away
Maryland residents have only a little more than a week to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000.
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
Free Money: How To Get Inflation Relief Payments in 2022
This year has been difficult financially for many Americans, with the cost of gas, groceries and just about everything else rising amid inflation. If you've felt the pinch in 2022, you probably also...
Social security increase: House bill would change COLA, potentially giving seniors more money
A bill recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would change the way Social Security benefits are calculated and potentially give seniors a Social Security benefits increase. Here’s what you need to know. U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., recently introduced the bill “Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust.”...
Social Security increase: Direct benefit payments could increase to 9.5% in 2023 for retirees
Those planning to retire in 2023 may see a 9.5% increase in direct benefit payments if inflation continues to rise.
Comments / 0