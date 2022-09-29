ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

BBC

Cost of living: Off-gridders are one step ahead in energy crisis

While many people are dismayed by the soaring cost of energy, a select few across Northern Ireland remain somewhat unaffected. Off-grid living has become a popular alternative in recent years. Clever conversions and floating homes are now increasingly common as people avoid the ties of a traditional property. Many of...
The Independent

Energy price cap comes into effect

The Government’s energy price cap to shield households and businesses from the worst of the impact of soaring oil and gas prices comes into effect on Saturday.Under the energy price guarantee – which limits the unit price paid for electricity and gas – means the annual bill for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales will be held to around £2,500 for the next two years.A similar scheme will operate in Northern Ireland.The cost of not acting would have been enormousLiz TrussThe Government has said that without action, energy bills had been expected to hit £3,500 from October rising...
BBC

Cost of living: Meter readings urged as energy bills to rise again

Households are being urged to submit electricity meter readings ahead of price rises coming into effect in Northern Ireland this weekend. The NI Consumer Council says it is important people provide accurate readings as estimates can be higher than expected. Several electricity providers announced large price increases to come into...
BBC

Cost of living crisis: 'You just live to pay the bills'

"Being self-employed, you're meant to have some savings but you just live to pay the bills now." Julie James, who runs Julie's Barbers in Llangefni, on Anglesey, said the cost of living crisis had hit her business and personal finances hard. One of her customers said it was all getting...
Wild Orchid Media

CONFIRMED: $350 Stimulus Payments Will Begin This Week

The State Department of Human Services, which will be in control of disbursing the payments, has begun sending emails to eligible recipients. We have confirmed that the State of Georgia Department of Human Servies, who will be in charge of distributing the stimulus money authorized by Governor Brian Kemp several weeks ago, has begun sending emails to all eligible recipients of the funds, in an effort to make sure they have updated their email addresses on file with the Department.
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
TheStreet

Why Your Electric Bill Will Be More Expensive, and Soon

Depending on where you live in the US, your electricity bill has likely risen at a rate higher than at the same time in 2021. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, electricity bills rise 15.8% in August, 2022 compared to August, 2021. Natural gas bills rose even higher in August, at a 33% clip compared to the same period in 2021.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Second half of direct monthly checks worth $1,682 to be sent in five days

There are just five days remaining before beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income receive the second half of their September payment. Recipients will receive payments of $841 on Sept. 30, bringing the monthly total up to $1,682 due to a scheduling quirk in the program. Additionally, essential persons who live with an SSI beneficiary will also get a second payment of $421 on Sept. 30.
