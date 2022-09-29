ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ooh Cameo fwends:’ Inbetweeners star James Buckley ‘becomes video platform’s first UK millionaire’

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Inbetweeners star James Buckley is continuing to take Cameo by storm in the UK.

The comedy actor joined the video platform in March 2020, where he swiftly gained popularity for his willingness to send personalised videos quoting his famous catchphrases from the sitcom.

Buckley, who played Jay Cartwright on the Channel 4 show, regularly responds to requests for clips, with reports in 2021 revealing that he was responding to as many as 37 requests a day.

At the time, company co-founder Martin Blencowe said that actor “takes it very seriously”, adding: “He’s ready to do the work.”

It seems this has paid off following reports that Buckley has now become the first non-US celebrity to make $1m (£930,000) from the platform.

Confirming the report, Blencowe commented on why Buckley continues to be so successful on the app .

“James was incredibly popular from the start, but he’s stayed committed to his fans, always keeping an accessible price (even during his busiest periods) and giving his all to make each Cameo special,” Blencowe said.

“In return, he’s gained the financial freedom and overwhelming fan support to pursue the projects he’s most passionate about like 2:22 - A Ghost Story , the West End play I was fortunate enough to see him and Tom star in, and his family’s YouTube channel, At Home With The Buckleys.”

When he first joined, Buckley said he was happy to send birthday messages or to simply “hurl abuse” at Inbetweeners fans.

Among the highest paid celebrities globally on Cameo, which was launched in 2016, are The Office US star Brian Baumgartner, Grease actor Didi Conn and actor Mike Rapaport.

The Independent has contacted Buckley for comment.

