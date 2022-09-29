Search and rescue teams are scouring Florida’s disaster zone amid massive power outages as the Ian, now a tropical storm, continues is ruinous crawl

Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian ‘ends discussion’ on climate crisis, Biden says on Florida visit
President puts up ostensibly united front with Ron DeSantis as duo survey recovery effort but comments contrast with governor’s view
Biden, Florida's DeSantis stress unity in Hurricane Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday to tour the devastation from Hurricane Ian, and stressed the need for a united federal and state effort for the lengthy recovery ahead.
Channel 3000
5 things to know for Oct. 3: Hurricanes, SCOTUS, Brazil, United Airlines, food recall
In 2022, it’s not uncommon to be surrounded by gadgets can turn on your lights, remind you of an appointment or track your sleep. But how far is too far? Some technology experts say Amazon’s new list of updates shows how prevalent surveillance products are in every corner of our homes with the apparent goal of making life a little easier.
Channel 3000
After storms, NYC moving location of planned migrant shelter
NEW YORK (AP) — Giant tents for temporarily housing migrants arriving in New York City are being moved to an island off Manhattan from a remote corner of the Bronx, after storms raised concerns over flooding at the original site. Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday that the city’s humanitarian...
Comments / 0