San Luis Obispo Tribune

Vikings’ Lewis Cine Taken to Hospital After Leg Injury vs. Saints

View the original article to see embedded media. Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was reportedly transported to a hospital after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury in Sunday’s game against the Saints in London, NFL Network’s Jamie Erdahl said on the broadcast. Cine, the Vikings’...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Thunder Trade Fallout: Who Has the Best Chance to Stick in OKC

Oklahoma City elected to make more major roster changes this week, agreeing to a trade that will send Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Théo Maledon, Maurice Harkless and a 2026 second round pick to Houston in return for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss. This comes only...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
How Bradley Beal Helped John Wall During His Darkest Moment

View the original article to see embedded media. John Wall and Bradley Beal have spent over eight years together on the Washington Wizards. It's only natural that the two became close, but the two were closer than fans could have imagined. Wall detailed some of the touching specifics of their...
WASHINGTON, DC
Matisse Thybulle’s Hard Work is Paying off to Doc Rivers

When Doc Rivers met the media on Monday morning for the first time ahead of the 2022-2023 NBA season, he revealed that nobody outworked three young Philadelphia 76ers players over the summer in his eyes. Rivers unsurprisingly highlighted the third-year guard Tyrese Maxey as one of the three. The third-year...
