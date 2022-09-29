Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NE Revs 2-1 Atlanta United player ratings: Five Stripes’ MLS Cup Playoffs hopes extinguished
Atlanta United's 2022 season effectively came to a miserable end with a 2-1 defeat to the New England Revolution on Saturday. With the Revs already eliminated from MLS Cup Playoffs contention thanks to Inter Miami's win over Toronto FC on Friday, there was a sparse crowd and flat atmosphere at Gillette Stadium.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings’ Lewis Cine Taken to Hospital After Leg Injury vs. Saints
View the original article to see embedded media. Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was reportedly transported to a hospital after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury in Sunday’s game against the Saints in London, NFL Network’s Jamie Erdahl said on the broadcast. Cine, the Vikings’...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: L.A.’s Reticence To Add Bojan Bogdanovic, Other Players Indicative Of Long-Term Plans
When news arrived that veteran Utah Jazz stretch four Bojan Bogdanovic was being traded to the Detroit Pistons and not your Los Angeles Lakers, fans wondered what went wrong. The 6'7" three-point ace would have been a perfect floor-spacing option for a shooting-challenged Lakers team. View the original article to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Trade Fallout: Who Has the Best Chance to Stick in OKC
Oklahoma City elected to make more major roster changes this week, agreeing to a trade that will send Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Théo Maledon, Maurice Harkless and a 2026 second round pick to Houston in return for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss. This comes only...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man City brings United down to earth with 6-3 rout in derby
MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat tricks Sunday as Erik ten Hag was humiliated in his first Manchester derby. Manchester City destroyed rival Manchester United 6-3 at the Etihad and moved to within a point of Premier League leader Arsenal. It was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Bradley Beal Helped John Wall During His Darkest Moment
View the original article to see embedded media. John Wall and Bradley Beal have spent over eight years together on the Washington Wizards. It's only natural that the two became close, but the two were closer than fans could have imagined. Wall detailed some of the touching specifics of their...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Matisse Thybulle’s Hard Work is Paying off to Doc Rivers
When Doc Rivers met the media on Monday morning for the first time ahead of the 2022-2023 NBA season, he revealed that nobody outworked three young Philadelphia 76ers players over the summer in his eyes. Rivers unsurprisingly highlighted the third-year guard Tyrese Maxey as one of the three. The third-year...
NBA・
Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and predictions
The Colorado Rockies (65-93) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (110-48) Sunday in the 3rd game of a rare 6-game set at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rockies vs. Dodgers odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season...
Comments / 0