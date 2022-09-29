Effective: 2022-10-02 10:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through 8PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Next high tide for Government Cut is 2:39 PM EDT and the next high tide for Lake Worth is 2:00 PM EDT.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO