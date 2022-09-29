Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Little Wekiva River near Altamonte Springs 2n affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian has the Little Wekiva River at Altamonte Springs in Major Flood Stage. The river crested at 31.09 ft early Thursday morning and will continue to decline very slowly over the next several days. Major Flooding is currently forecast through much of the weekend as the basin continues to drain. For the Little Wekiva...including Altamonte Springs 2n...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Record flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wekiva River Altamonte Springs 2n. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 29.5 feet, Major flooding in the Spring Oaks neighborhood, with rescues likely necessary. Roads impassible and several inches of water in some homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 29.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Sunday was 30.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 29.5 feet by Monday morning. - Flood stage is 28.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (9 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Little Wekiva River Altamonte Springs 2 28.5 29.8 Sun 8 am 29.5 MSG MSG MSG MSG
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Deland is currently in Major Flood Stage and expected to continue to rise through midweek next week. It may very well reach Record Flood Stage (6.14 feet)! Interests along the river should be prepared for major flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1045 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 5.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 5.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 6.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Deland 4.0 5.6 Sun 9 am 5.7 5.8 5.9 6.0 6.0
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w affecting Brevard County. .Excessive rainfall from recent Tropical Cyclone Ian has placed the Saint Johns River near Cocoa 9W in Minor Flood Stage and it is forecast to remain near this level through early next week, before gradually falling to Action Stage midweek. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1015 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.2 feet, Water spreads up in yards and approaches homes along the St Johns River in the Lake Poinsett area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Sunday was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Cocoa 9w 16.0 16.0 Sun 9 am 16.0 15.9 15.7 15.6 15.5
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 645 PM EDT. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Alafia River At Lithia affecting Hillsborough County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. For the Alafia...including Lithia , Riverview near US 301...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Peace River At Bartow. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Sunday was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 10.8 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0 feet on 09/13/1960. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Peace River Bartow 8.0 10.8 Sun 9 am 10.8 10.7 10.5 10.3 10.2
Comments / 0