2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
NEWSBTC
Why is Big Eyes Coin Considered a Better Investment Than Dogecoin and Stellar?
The strength and longevity of innovation depends on the issues it is targeted to address. The market era of most cryptocurrencies depends on vague ambition, developers’ greed to amass profits, and baseless economic missions. The dawn of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is bringing a new ray of hope for...
NEWSBTC
What is Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) How does it Benefit Users?
Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) is the answer to the question, “How do I move my funds and assets from one blockchain to another?”. For over a decade, new cryptocurrencies have been popping up everywhere. Some offer unique features and benefits over others, while some others have nothing more than comedic value. Regardless of how they came to be, they’ve managed to capture the imagination and interest of millions of users worldwide.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Hits the 3.2 Million Mark in Presale – as Cardano and XRP are set to thrive post-merge
Big Eye’s recent success is mounting up! The meme token is celebrating reaching the end of stage two of its presale and entering stage three! This growth has got a lot of people talking about the coin’s bright future. This couldn’t have come at a better time, as...
NEWSBTC
M-Ventures under MEXC completes brand upgrade, with capital scale reaching $200M
On Sept. 28, during the Token2049 event in Singapore, MEXC Exchange officially announced at the MEXC afterparty “M&M Launcher” that its fund was officially upgraded to M-Ventures and a new management team. The upgraded M-Ventures is a comprehensive fund committed to empowering innovations in the cryptocurrency field via strategic investment, mergers and acquisitions, funds of funds, and project incubation.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
NEWSBTC
Element, the multi-chain aggregation NFT marketplace, has reached a volume exceeded 100 million USD.
September 30th, Dune Analytics data showed that since April 15th, 2022, the total transaction volume of Element market has exceeded 100 million USD, reaching 104 million USD so far, of which the volume on Ethereum chain is about 47.32 million USD, that on BNB Chain is about 13.83 million USD and that on Avalanche chain is about 1.39 million USD. In addition, Element has a number of 52,022 independent users, and a total number of 144,643 transactions.
NEWSBTC
Crypto News: Huge Prospects For Big Eyes Coin, ApeCoin, and Decentraland to end 2022 with a Bang
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin with huge prospects and could be a big win for people buying in early. Big Eyes Coin has had a very decent presale so far and is threading in the steps of a huge project for the cryptocurrency market. The cryptocurrency market is known for rewarding early adopters of the following huge projects.
NEWSBTC
Solana, Tezos And Moshnake: 3 Cryptocurrencies With High Profit Probabilities
Cryptocurrency investors are on the hunt for tokens that could bring large gains in 2022. The well-known cryptocurrency projects Uniswap (UNI) and Sandbox (SAND) have had a big impact on the market and provided large rewards to investors. Moshnake (MSH), on the other hand, has attracted many investors as it...
NEWSBTC
XT.COM Lists Q2 in Its Main Metaverse Zone
XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00 (UTC). Q2 tokens are for decentralized governance of the Players’ DAO. Q2s empower players, streamers, developers, and token holders with the opportunity to own and govern the future of video games and gaming in the metaverse.
NEWSBTC
Three Must Have Crypto For Every Investor In The Ongoing Bear Market – Uniswap, Aave and Big Eyes Coin
After crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets in May, the cryptocurrency industry was plunged into a bear market that has refused to let up and continues to strain the day-to-day activities of investors and traders severely. The situation is forcing crypto players to turn to various strategies to mitigate the effect of the bear market. One such method is long-term cryptocurrency investments on favourable altcoins that can yield massive returns in the long run. It is a strategy that has proved effective in previous bear markets and could be the solution for struggling investors and traders in the current climate.
NEWSBTC
Why Most Public Bitcoin Miners Have Performed Terribly In Their Lifetimes
Bitcoin public mining companies have been struggling along with the rest of the crypto market. With the decline in the price of bitcoin, these companies had seen their cash flow decline, driving come to the brink of bankruptcy. However, while it seemed like the losses that public BTC miners have incurred have happened in the bear market run, it goes back even father back.
NEWSBTC
LoopNetwork (LOOP) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 28, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed LoopNetwork (LOOP) on September 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LOOP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a super scalable blockchain supporting powerful DeFi platform, LoopNetwork...
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu’s $BONE Token Listed on Crypto Exchange With Over 3 Million Users
$BONE, one of the tokens that’s part of the meme-inspired crypto ecosystem Shiba Inu ($SHIB), has been lsted on popular cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx, offering its more than 3 million users access to the token. According to an announcement the Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency trading platform published, it’s adding one trading...
crowdfundinsider.com
Circle Announces Acquisition of Elements to Streamline Crypto Payments
On stage at Converge22, Circle announced an accelerated crypto payments roadmap enhanced by the recent acquisition of Elements, a merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform. The announcement “includes plans to quickly scale payment offerings to unlock utility value for crypto and lower the barrier of entry for merchants to access...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Sees Massive Decline In On-Chain Activity
Bitcoin on-chain activity had been lit up like a Christmas tree over the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even though the upgrade was not taking place on the bitcoin network, it was still significant for the crypto space, which led to increased activity across various networks. However, now that the Merge has been done and dusted, the network activity has begun to retrace to ‘normal’ levels, leading to a decline in on-chain activity.
CoinDesk
Data Firm Inca Digital CEO: Crypto Innovation Is a Matter of National Security
Crypto innovators must be encouraged to stay in the U.S. , said the CEO of software developer Inca Digital. The Washington, D.C., company recently won a Defense Department contract to look into crypto security risks. “There’s a wide acknowledgement that while there are national security issues, it is a national...
CoinDesk
Telefónica, Spain's Largest Telco, Allows Purchases With Crypto, Invests in Local Exchange Bit2Me
Telefónica, Spain’s largest telecommunications company, is enabling the purchase of products on its technology marketplace with cryptocurrencies. The company activated purchases with crypto on Tu.com after adding a payment feature provided by Spain's largest crypto exchange, Bit2Me, the crypto firm told CoinDesk. Telefónica has also invested in Bit2Me,...
NEWSBTC
Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 29, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SPCFIN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a blockchain-based payment platform, Storepay bridges crypto with...
