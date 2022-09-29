ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
NEWSBTC

What is Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) How does it Benefit Users?

Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) is the answer to the question, “How do I move my funds and assets from one blockchain to another?”. For over a decade, new cryptocurrencies have been popping up everywhere. Some offer unique features and benefits over others, while some others have nothing more than comedic value. Regardless of how they came to be, they’ve managed to capture the imagination and interest of millions of users worldwide.
NEWSBTC

M-Ventures under MEXC completes brand upgrade, with capital scale reaching $200M

On Sept. 28, during the Token2049 event in Singapore, MEXC Exchange officially announced at the MEXC afterparty “M&M Launcher” that its fund was officially upgraded to M-Ventures and a new management team. The upgraded M-Ventures is a comprehensive fund committed to empowering innovations in the cryptocurrency field via strategic investment, mergers and acquisitions, funds of funds, and project incubation.
NEWSBTC

Element, the multi-chain aggregation NFT marketplace, has reached a volume exceeded 100 million USD.

September 30th, Dune Analytics data showed that since April 15th, 2022, the total transaction volume of Element market has exceeded 100 million USD, reaching 104 million USD so far, of which the volume on Ethereum chain is about 47.32 million USD, that on BNB Chain is about 13.83 million USD and that on Avalanche chain is about 1.39 million USD. In addition, Element has a number of 52,022 independent users, and a total number of 144,643 transactions.
NEWSBTC

Solana, Tezos And Moshnake: 3 Cryptocurrencies With High Profit Probabilities

Cryptocurrency investors are on the hunt for tokens that could bring large gains in 2022. The well-known cryptocurrency projects Uniswap (UNI) and Sandbox (SAND) have had a big impact on the market and provided large rewards to investors. Moshnake (MSH), on the other hand, has attracted many investors as it...
NEWSBTC

XT.COM Lists Q2 in Its Main Metaverse Zone

XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00 (UTC). Q2 tokens are for decentralized governance of the Players’ DAO. Q2s empower players, streamers, developers, and token holders with the opportunity to own and govern the future of video games and gaming in the metaverse.
NEWSBTC

Three Must Have Crypto For Every Investor In The Ongoing Bear Market – Uniswap, Aave and Big Eyes Coin

After crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets in May, the cryptocurrency industry was plunged into a bear market that has refused to let up and continues to strain the day-to-day activities of investors and traders severely. The situation is forcing crypto players to turn to various strategies to mitigate the effect of the bear market. One such method is long-term cryptocurrency investments on favourable altcoins that can yield massive returns in the long run. It is a strategy that has proved effective in previous bear markets and could be the solution for struggling investors and traders in the current climate.
NEWSBTC

Why Most Public Bitcoin Miners Have Performed Terribly In Their Lifetimes

Bitcoin public mining companies have been struggling along with the rest of the crypto market. With the decline in the price of bitcoin, these companies had seen their cash flow decline, driving come to the brink of bankruptcy. However, while it seemed like the losses that public BTC miners have incurred have happened in the bear market run, it goes back even father back.
NEWSBTC

LoopNetwork (LOOP) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 28, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed LoopNetwork (LOOP) on September 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LOOP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a super scalable blockchain supporting powerful DeFi platform, LoopNetwork...
crowdfundinsider.com

Circle Announces Acquisition of Elements to Streamline Crypto Payments

On stage at Converge22, Circle announced an accelerated crypto payments roadmap enhanced by the recent acquisition of Elements, a merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform. The announcement “includes plans to quickly scale payment offerings to unlock utility value for crypto and lower the barrier of entry for merchants to access...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Sees Massive Decline In On-Chain Activity

Bitcoin on-chain activity had been lit up like a Christmas tree over the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even though the upgrade was not taking place on the bitcoin network, it was still significant for the crypto space, which led to increased activity across various networks. However, now that the Merge has been done and dusted, the network activity has begun to retrace to ‘normal’ levels, leading to a decline in on-chain activity.
CoinDesk

Data Firm Inca Digital CEO: Crypto Innovation Is a Matter of National Security

Crypto innovators must be encouraged to stay in the U.S. , said the CEO of software developer Inca Digital. The Washington, D.C., company recently won a Defense Department contract to look into crypto security risks. “There’s a wide acknowledgement that while there are national security issues, it is a national...
CoinDesk

Telefónica, Spain's Largest Telco, Allows Purchases With Crypto, Invests in Local Exchange Bit2Me

Telefónica, Spain’s largest telecommunications company, is enabling the purchase of products on its technology marketplace with cryptocurrencies. The company activated purchases with crypto on Tu.com after adding a payment feature provided by Spain's largest crypto exchange, Bit2Me, the crypto firm told CoinDesk. Telefónica has also invested in Bit2Me,...
NEWSBTC

Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 29, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SPCFIN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a blockchain-based payment platform, Storepay bridges crypto with...
