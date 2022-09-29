ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

WDAM-TV

Big boys from Waynesboro making an impact for USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss defense has been stout up front this season with 14 sacks through four games. It has much to do with depth – adding several Southeastern Conference transfers to the mix during the offseason, including a couple of big boys from Waynesboro. “Quentin...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Game of the Week: Oak Grove at Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove and Petal meet for the 40th time in school history on Friday. “It is Petal-Oak Grove. It doesn’t get a whole lot better than that in this state,” Petal head coach Allen Glenn said. As always, it feels like even more is...
PETAL, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Welfare Scandal Timeline: Brett Favre and the Volleyball Stadium

Between 2016 and 2019, the Mississippi Department of Human Services and nonprofits associated with it allegedly misspent more than tens of millions of dollars in federal Temporary Assistance For Needy Families funds that should have gone to the poorest families in the poorest state. More than $5 million of those funds went toward a volleyball-stadium project at the University of Southern Mississippi favored by retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre and $1.1 million went to Favre himself.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Gametime! - Week 6

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region play was underway in the Pine Belt for the final Friday in September. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:. Oak Grove (31) Petal (20) Hattiesburg (33) South Jones (0) Columbia (33) Sumrall (0) Jefferson Davis County (39) Perry Central...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Sweet Mississippi Tea Fest returns to Poplarville

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Poplarville will be treated to a sweet event this October as the Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival hits downtown once again. The festival will take place on and around Poplarville’s Town Green over two days, Oct. 7 and Oct. 8. Whether sweet tea evokes happy memories...
POPLARVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Amtrak platform opens in Laurel

Widespread damage, flooding and millions are without power in southwest Florida, but Dixie Electric crew members are ready to help. Pine Belt organizations work to raise awareness of Sickle Cell Anemia over the month of September. Combating Food Insecurity in the Pine Belt. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Good, long Saturday capped 17th annual Mobile Street Renaissance Festival

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday marked the final chance to visit the Renaissance Festival. Mobile Street Renaissance Festival started Friday evening with a book signing and show by musician Bobby Rush. The festival reignited at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with activities scheduled until midnight. Festivities included a bike show, a step...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Local author to start streaming service

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt author is set to launch an online streaming program that will feature other other area writers. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: William Carey University release statement regarding system outage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University continues to work on restoring campus, following a system outage Friday. WCU President Ben Burnett released a statement to students, faculty and staff Saturday afternoon regarding the incident. The statement reads as follows:. “On Friday morning, we experienced an incident that resulted in...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel church collecting relief supplies for Ian victims

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt residents are already making donations to help victims of Hurricane Ian. The members of Trinity Baptist Church are taking donations of non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, insect repellent and other supplies for victims of the storm. Donations are being taken at the church Monday-Saturday, from...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg School District holds annual Homecoming parade

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg School District is wrapping up homecoming week in traditional fashion. The district held its annual homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 29, which ran from the Library of Hattiesburg Petal & Forrest County to Hattiesburg High School. Members of all schools in the district and...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Pocket Museum introduces new spooky Halloween exhibit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Downtown Hattiesburg is getting in the Halloween spirit with showing off its new Pocket Museum spooky exhibit. The museum is showing a pirate-themed exhibit with various activities throughout October, including pirates joining visitors as they walk through the alley on Oct. 15 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the third annual “Great Downtown Duck Hunt.”
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

‘Oktoberfest’ raises funds for St. John church missionary work

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 2,000 people visited St. John Lutheran Church in Hattiesburg Saturday, for the church’s 42nd “Oktoberfest” celebration. “It’s such a great event every year,” said Joe Bost, who we’re glad to have it back,” said Joe Bost, who came to Saturday’s event.
HATTIESBURG, MS

