UK has warmest nine months of the year on record, figures suggest
The first nine months of this year have been the warmest on record for the UK, the Met Office has said, following a scorching summer which saw record-breaking heatwaves and droughts.A mean temperature of 10.9C was recorded in the period from January to September 2022, topping the previous all-time high of 10.6C set in 2014.While the end of September has seen the weather turn wintry, the month has generally has a higher mean temperature than average - with 13.5C recorded across the UK.A sequence of heatwaves in July and August led to some of the hottest temperatures ever endured...
Rain could dampen prospects for thousands of London Marathon runners
London Marathon runners could be in for a gloomy morning on Sunday with forecasters predicting rain will “never be too far away”.The Met Office said the capital will not see “desperately unpleasant conditions” but warned of cloud and rain potentially coming from the south-west.The 26.2-mile race will start at Greenwich Park with runners heading to the finish line on the Mall near Buckingham Palace.Plenty of work being done at TCS London Marathon HQ!🇬🇧 #LondonMarathon #WeRunTogether pic.twitter.com/Qr4zUfn1kH— TCS London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) September 30, 2022A Met Office spokesperson said: “The current thinking is that through the morning there’ll be rain encroaching from...
‘Unique’ autumn show predicted for UK trees – but decline may follow
After a year of extreme weather, a “unique” show of golden browns and buttery yellows could light up the UK’s trees in the next few weeks, a conservation charity has predicted, while warning that the impact of the climate emergency could threaten the show in autumns to come.
Hurricane Ian could strike London
The weather seems to have taken a turn for the worse and completely skipped autumn and bolted straight into winter. We’ve all fished out our thermals from the depths of our wardrobes and our winter coats are in full use. If you hate winter weather, then it’s about to get much worse for you. This weekend, the UK is braced for heavy rain and 60mph winds amid fallout from Hurricane Ian.
Alert: it’s actually going to snow on Monday
That was a seriously hot summer we just had, wasn’t it? We had heatwaves and droughts coming out of our ears, and saw the hottest month since 1884. The UK was hot. And then suddenly we blinked and it was winter again, and all of a sudden we’ve found ourselves strolling through parks in long coats all over again like we’re in an episode of Broadchurch.
Climber witnesses and films moment that left him ‘shaking in boots'
After mountain paths were closed in the Alps following a historic heat wave, those who came to scale the cliffs narrowly avoided another natural disaster. Climbers on Mont Blanc massif, a portion of the Alps that stretches from southeastern France into Italy and Switzerland, narrowly avoided a landslide while scaling the Aiguille du Midi mountain.
BBC
Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits
Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons the country has ever seen. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90. It hit Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, on Sunday morning,...
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
