Environment

The Independent

UK has warmest nine months of the year on record, figures suggest

The first nine months of this year have been the warmest on record for the UK, the Met Office has said, following a scorching summer which saw record-breaking heatwaves and droughts.A mean temperature of 10.9C was recorded in the period from January to September 2022, topping the previous all-time high of 10.6C set in 2014.While the end of September has seen the weather turn wintry, the month has generally has a higher mean temperature than average - with 13.5C recorded across the UK.A sequence of heatwaves in July and August led to some of the hottest temperatures ever endured...
The Independent

Rain could dampen prospects for thousands of London Marathon runners

London Marathon runners could be in for a gloomy morning on Sunday with forecasters predicting rain will “never be too far away”.The Met Office said the capital will not see “desperately unpleasant conditions” but warned of cloud and rain potentially coming from the south-west.The 26.2-mile race will start at Greenwich Park with runners heading to the finish line on the Mall near Buckingham Palace.Plenty of work being done at TCS London Marathon HQ!🇬🇧 #LondonMarathon #WeRunTogether pic.twitter.com/Qr4zUfn1kH— TCS London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) September 30, 2022A Met Office spokesperson said: “The current thinking is that through the morning there’ll be rain encroaching from...
Time Out Global

Hurricane Ian could strike London

The weather seems to have taken a turn for the worse and completely skipped autumn and bolted straight into winter. We’ve all fished out our thermals from the depths of our wardrobes and our winter coats are in full use. If you hate winter weather, then it’s about to get much worse for you. This weekend, the UK is braced for heavy rain and 60mph winds amid fallout from Hurricane Ian.
Time Out Global

Alert: it’s actually going to snow on Monday

That was a seriously hot summer we just had, wasn’t it? We had heatwaves and droughts coming out of our ears, and saw the hottest month since 1884. The UK was hot. And then suddenly we blinked and it was winter again, and all of a sudden we’ve found ourselves strolling through parks in long coats all over again like we’re in an episode of Broadchurch.
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
sciencealert.com

Hidden Forests Found Deep Beneath The Ocean Cover Twice The Area of India

Amazon, Borneo, Congo, Daintree. We know the names of many of the world's largest or most famous rainforests. And many of us know about the world's largest span of forests, the boreal forests stretching from Russia to Canada. But how many of us could name an underwater forest?. Hidden underwater...
Daily Mail

Shocking discovery of 'black sludge' in a creek in pristine part of Australia's oldest national park is linked to $5billion US energy giant

A normally pristine creek in Australia's oldest national park has been turned black with a thick floating sludge after a US giant spilled coal mining waste into it. James McCormack, editor of adventure publication Wild Magazine, took the horrifying photos of Camp Gully creek in Sydney's Royal National Park while running last Wednesday.
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
scitechdaily.com

Typhoon Hinnamnor: First Category 5 Cyclone on Earth in 2022

On August 30, Typhoon Hinnamnor became the first category 5 cyclone on Earth in 2022. For most of 2022, the world’s ocean basins have been relatively calm and devoid of tropical cyclones. Last week, Typhoon Hinnamnor shattered the calm, quickly spinning up to category-5 strength in the Western Pacific Ocean. So far, the path of the storm has been erratic and the potential for landfall is currently unclear.
