The first nine months of this year have been the warmest on record for the UK, the Met Office has said, following a scorching summer which saw record-breaking heatwaves and droughts.A mean temperature of 10.9C was recorded in the period from January to September 2022, topping the previous all-time high of 10.6C set in 2014.While the end of September has seen the weather turn wintry, the month has generally has a higher mean temperature than average - with 13.5C recorded across the UK.A sequence of heatwaves in July and August led to some of the hottest temperatures ever endured...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO