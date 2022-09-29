Area sports scoreboard for Wednesday, September 28

MASSILLON – West Branch tied a school record en route to winning the Division II boys golf sectional tournament at The Elms Country Club on Wednesday.

The Warriors’ team score of 321 tied the school record. Jaxon Robb led West Branch with a 76, while Reed Williams added a 77, Landon Wilson shot a 78 and Kaleb Votaw finished with a 90.

Marlington finished second with a team score of 344. The Dukes’ scorers were Connor Battershell (83), Garrett Dillon (84), Sam Yoder (87) and Blake Howard (90).

West Branch and Marlington advance to next week’s district tournament at Windmill Lakes Golf Club in Ravenna on Oct. 4.

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

MAHONING COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Austintown Township Park

BOYS

Team scores: 1. Austintown Fitch 36, 2. Boardman 45, 3. Canfield 85, 4. Poland 102, 5. Youngstown Ursuline 138, 6. Jackson-Milton 165, 7. Lowellville 180, 8. Cardinal Mooney 218.

Race winner: David D’Altorio 16:41.09.

Sebring: 82. Angelo Vecchio III 24:05.33, 104. Maurice Brown 32:23.10.

GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Boardman 34, 2. Canfield 39, 3. Poland 80, 4. South Range 106, 5. Youngstown Ursuline 106, 6. Austintown Fitch 152

Race winner: Gabby Vennetti (Boardman) 20:50.40.

Sebring: 65. Rylie Hall 33:23.70

BOYS GOLF

DIVISION II SECTIONAL

The Elms C.C., par 72

Team scores (top 3 advance): 1. West Branch 321, 2. Marlington 344, 3. Manchester 346, 4. South Range 350, 5. Waynedale 364, 6. Akron Springfield 365, 7. Coventry 369, 8. Smithville 371, 9. Chippewa 382, 10. Triway 387, 11. Northwest 397, 12. Canton South 406, 13. Orrville 411.

Co-medalists: Brady Hahn (Akron Springfield), Ryan Dinan (Coventry) 76.

Individual qualifiers (top 3 not on a qualifying team): Hahn (Akron Springfield) 76, Dinan (Coventry) 76, Zach Huscusson (Northwest) 81

West Branch: Jaxon Robb 76, Reed Williams 77, Landon Wilson 78, Kaleb Votaw 90. Marlington: Connor Battershell 83, Garrett Dillon 84, Sam Yoder 87, Blake Howard 90.

DIVISION III SECTIONAL

Salem Hills, par 72

Team scores (top 3 advance): 1. Mogadore 312, 2. Cardinal Mooney 315, 3. Columbiana 326, 4. Springfield Local 343, 5. Southern Local 350, 6. Heartland Christian 352, 7. Mineral Ridge 356, 8. Lake Center Christian 360, 9. East Palestine 380, 10. Canton Central Catholic 388, 11. East Canton 392, 12. St. Thomas Aquinas 437, 13. Lisbon 444, 14. Crestview 449, 15. Sebring 451, 16. Lowellville 466, 17. Leetonia 490, 18. Wellsville 501.

Medalist: Dillon Pendergast (Mogadore) 67.

Individual qualifiers (top 3 not on a qualifying team): Garrett Wallace (Lisbon) 77, Jackson Ensley (Springfield Local 77), Dylan Maninga (Lake Center Christian ) 78

Mogadore: Pendergast 67, Lucas Butler 79, Jude Thiry 81, Kyle Gardner 85. St. Thomas: Riley Hawkins 89, Will Tabellion 103, Derek Pribula 109, Joseph Johnson 136. Sebring: Mike Moyer 88, Caydin Barker 97, Gage Barker 130, Jacob Smith 136.

GIRLS GOLF

DIVISION II SECTIONAL

Punderson G.C., par 72

Team scores (top 4 advance): 1. Independence 356, 2. Hawken 369, 3. Chagrin Falls 380, 4. Southeast 391, 5. Ashtabula Edgewood 390, 6. Perry 402, 7. Laurel 424, 8. Mentor Lake Catholic 431, 9. Beaumont 452, 10. Berkshire 459, 11. Cuyahoga Heights 467, 12. Gilmour Academy 468, 13. CVCA 474, 14. Rootstown 481, 15. Garfield 483, 16. Newton Falls 485, 17. Lutheran West 517, 18. Orange 532

Medalist: Ella Wong (Hawken) 77.

Individual qualifiers (top 4 not on a qualifying team): Siena Maschke (Laurel) 79, Abbie Retherford (Ravenna) 80, Samantha Turk (Villa Angela-St. Joseph) 81, Julia Colton (Lutheran West) 90.

Southeast: Taylor Blazek 84, Gracie Westover 89, Aubree Varga 102, Skylar Werschey 106. Rootstown: Audrey Francis 100, Anna Drago 123, Lily Matthews 126, Alex Biggin 132. Garfield: Madison Woconish 106, Marissa White 117, Grace Scirocco 121, Rachel Evans 139.

DIVISION II SECTIONAL

The Pines, par 72

Team scores (top 4 advance): 1. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 352, 2. Canton Central Catholic 387, 3. Canton South 410, 4. Columbia Sta. 444, 5. Lake Center Christian 452, 6. Keystone 460, 7. East Canton 466, 8. Field 469, 9. Fairless 473, 10. Northwest 484, 11. Woodridge 485, 12. Wellington 496, 13. Fairview 529, 14. Ashland Mapleton 535.

Medalist: Kyle Purdy (Northwestern) 74

Individual qualifiers (top 4 not on a qualifying team): Purdy (Northwestern) 74, Leah Starcher (Lake Center Christian) 86, Abby Ankenman 93, Kyle Roenigk (Woodridge) 93.

Field: Kendall Brugler 103, Hannah Combs 105, Marisa Blakey 130, Kylie Finley 131. St. Thomas: Juleann Doolittle 126, Grace Tabellion 142, Kate Tabellion 183. Waterloo: Isabella Jenior 101.

GIRLS SOCCER

WATERLOO 5, SPRINGFIELD LOCAL 1

Waterloo: Kaira English 2 goals, 1 assist; Olivia Boyle 1 goal; Kayla Thompson 1 goal; Rose Couts 1 goal; Sydney Jackson 1 assist; Mya Bennett 1 assist; Yarian 4 saves. Corner kicks: Waterloo 6-0. Halftime: 0-0. Records: Waterloo 10-0-1, 8-0-1 MVAC.

MOUNT UNION

MEN’S SOCCER

MOUNT UNION 1, WOOSTER 0

Mount Union: Emilio Spetic 1 goal; Omat Najjar 1 assist; Zavier Pinaya 1 assist; Lucas Fields 3 saves. Wooster: Jason Prather 5 saves. Shots: Mount Union 14-12. SOG: Mount Union 6-3. Corner kicks: Wooster 4-3. Halftime: Mount Union 1-0. Records: Mount Union 5-1-3, Wooster 4-4-2.

SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Golf

Division III sectional at Riverview (Southeast, Waterloo), 8 a.m.

Girls Golf

Division II sectional at Pine Lakes (West Branch, Sebring), 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Alliance at Tuslaw, 5 p.m.

Niles at West Branch, 6 p.m.

Orrville at Louisville, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Coventry, 7 p.m.

Rootstown at Southeast, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Louisville at Ravenna, 7 p.m.

Rootstown at Southeast, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

East Liverpool at Southeast, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Alliance at Marlington, 6 p.m.

West Branch at Salem, 6 p.m.

Sebring at McDonald, 7 p.m.

Carrollton at Minerva, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Akron Hoban, 6:30 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Rootstown, 6:30 p.m.

Southeast at Lake Center Christian, 7 p.m.

Springfield Local at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

Alliance at Carrollton, 7 p.m.

West Branch at Marlington, 7 p.m.

Sebring at Lowellville, 7 p.m.

Minerva at Salem (Sebo Stadium), 7 p.m.

Green at Louisville, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Southeast, 7 p.m.

Springfield Local at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Cross Country

Alliance, Marlington, Minerva, Louisville, St. Thomas at Stark County Championship at GlenOak, 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Marlington at Tuscarawas Valley, 11 a.m.

Minerva at Canton McKinley, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Perry, 1 p.m.

Mathews at Waterloo, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Austintown Fitch at West Branch, 1 p.m.

Columbiana at Minerva, 1 p.m.

Mansfield Christian at Louisville, 11 a.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Canton Central Catholic, 11 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Boardman, Lake, North Canton Hoover at Louisville Doubles Classic, 9 a.m.

MOUNT UNION

Football at Ohio Northern, 1:30 p.m.

Women’s golf at OAC Preview (River Greens)

Men’s and women’s cross country at NCAA National Preview (Olivet, Mich.), 10:30 a.m.

Women’s volleyball vs. Ohio Northern, 1 p.m.

Men’s soccer vs. Ohio Northern, 1 p.m.

Women’s soccer at Ohio Northern, 1 p.m.