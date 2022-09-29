ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colquitt County, GA

'I'm proud of them': Lincoln looking to use loss to nationally ranked Colquitt County to its advantage

By Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137Zaj_0iEhGeg400

Despite a similar result to the Trojans' last game, there was a different attitude in the postgame huddle.

Two weeks ago following a 24-7 loss to Bartram Trail, Lincoln head coach Jimmie Tyson expressed that he didn't think his team deserved to win and that there needed to be more of an effort. After a week off, a potential hurricane, and a Wednesday night kickoff, Lincoln was at 27 nationally ranked Colquitt County (Georiga).

The night ended in a lopsided, 30-7, loss in favor of the Packers, but there wasn't a sense of disappointment held by Lincoln. The score didn't show just how the Trojans pushed one of the top teams in the nation and the fight that was shown through all four quarters.

"I'm proud of my guys," Tyson said. "They fought all the way to the end. We knew Colquitt is a really tough team and they have a really good club and do some different stuff I haven't seen on film. We did a good job in slowing that down for the most part."

The Packers found the end zone four times on the night, driven by Colquitt senior running back and Georgia State commit Charlie Pace. He scored once on the night but powered the rushing game up and down the field. In addition to that, the Packers converted three times on fake punts for first downs.

Lincoln found ways to adjust to the abnormal rhythm and game day as well. "The obstacle is the way" remains Lincoln's motto of the year and this past week has shown that the Trojans continue to believe in it.

"I thought we handled some obsticals very well," Tyson said. "Obviously, we're playing in a short week and we flew around a lot tonight. We had some mistakes on special teams but fought through to the end. We pushed a team that's really good and made them come out of what they typically do."

Following two quick touchdowns in the first quarter to see Colquitt go up 13-0, Lincoln senior running back Joseph Sobeski took a handoff from senior quarterback Ayden Fryar to the house on a long drive, running in the Trojans' only touchdown of the night.

One of the most active pieces for Lincoln in the midweek showdown was senior running back Raylen Wilson, who will be calling the Peach State his home next fall, committed to Georgia. He not only shut down key Colquitt playmakers but returned a fumble recovery about 30-yards to give Lincoln a late-game boost.

"He's [Wilson] a hell of a player," Tyson said. "He's standing out against the best competition in the nation and he flashed. He ran people down, made plays, returned kicks, and laid it all out on the line on offense."

"The thing I like about him is you see him laying it all out on the line on offense. Nowadays, you don't see high recruits doing that cause they're worried about it. That shows his love for his team."

The goal in this first half of the season was to get Lincoln battle-tested, and so far that's proven effective. They won at Niceville, made a long trip to Palm Beach for a win, went toe to toe with one of the best teams in Florida, Bartram Trail, and competed against one of the best teams in the country.

The rest of Lincoln's regular season schedule is inside Tallahassee and has a handful of high-callibar opponents lined up. Rickards, Dillard, and Florida High remain on the Trojans' schedule before even thinking about the playoffs. Leon is next week and Lincoln is looking to apply its experience coming back to Cox in a week.

"The good thing is that our competition makes us better and it shows," Tyson said. "We wanted to test ourselves against the best, our guys fought and we competed really well."

Jack Williams covers prep sports for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

Comments / 0

Related
High School Football PRO

Albany, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Dougherty Comprehensive High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ALBANY, GA
famuathletics.com

Coach Bryan Houston Returns to FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Bryan Houston, the husband of Rochelle Houston (FAMU's Director of Tennis), returns to Florida A&M University after pursuing his career in film. Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, Bryan decided to further educate himself by attending Alabama State University and obtaining a bachelor's degree in theater arts. At Alabama State University, Houston was an All-American football player and ran track (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay). Being involved in sports aided in developing his passion for strength and conditioning.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Colquitt County, GA
City
Dillard, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Florida State
Colquitt County, GA
Football
Colquitt County, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee lost its charm

Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near Tallahassee colleges, the closure of popular clubs and restaurants, and one of Tallahassee’s most prominent college campuses, FAMU, has been poorly portrayed in the media on several occasions.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

South Ga hotels booked with Florida evacuees and power crew members

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Evacuees from Florida have arrived in Georgia as Hurricane Ian intensifies. Several hotels In Tifton are completely booked up. People who are traveling from Florida said this is not their first rodeo. They lived through Hurricane Irma, which they described to be one of Florida’s most impactful storms, so they said they didn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Ian.
TIFTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Packers#Trojans
WALB 10

Second ASU student dies in less than a week, officials react

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State University (ASU) campus is mourning the death of a second student. Derex Moore, 22, was killed in an accidental shooting on Wednesday. His death comes after another ASU student, Yasmine Durham, 21, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Moore’s passing...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Aldi opens new location in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shoppers now have another grocery option in Albany. The first Aldi in southwest Georgia opened Thursday on Nottingham Way. “There was a line as early as 5 or 6 o’clock this morning just to get in line and come in when we opened,” Aldi employee, Todd Gonzales said.
ALBANY, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Is Tallahassee a safe place to live?

In the last few years, there has been a decrease in the total crime rate in Tallahassee, but this year there has been an increase in shootings alone, forcing students and residents to wonder, is it still safe?. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, there were 89 shootings with 63 injuries...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WALB 10

ASU student dies in off-campus incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
ALBANY, GA
floridapolitics.com

Despite eastward shift, Tallahassee, Big Bend remain in Ian’s potential path

Hurricanes Michael and Hermine were the last storms to significantly impact Tallahassee. Both caused outages in most of the capital city. A Monday morning storm update has lessened the apparent pressure on Tallahassee as now-Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. But city officials warn that Tallahassee is still under the gun. Updates...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Evacuees from all over South Florida on the run from Hurricane Ian have found themselves right here in the Capital City. The hurricane made landfall as a category four storm, knocking electricity out for over a million Floridians, and creating a catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
southgatv.com

Colquitt Regional breaks ground on new education building

MOULTRIE, GA – Colquitt Regional recently held a ground breaking for its new medical education building. Members of the Colquitt County Hospital Authority, Colquitt Regional hospital administration, Colquitt Regional Foundation board, faculty of Georgia South Graduate Medical Education, and representatives of Ameris Bank gathered on Monday, September 26, for a ceremony to celebrate the addition.
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. Habitat For Humanity building five homes for families

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Everybody should be able to have safe, decent and affordable housing. High-interest rates and the cost of homes are making it harder for people to buy homes. But Habitat for Humanity is helping Lowndes County families reach their dreams. After heavy volunteer work, lots of supplies...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

ASU mourning death of student

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the college. Yasmine Durham, 21, of Atlanta, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Durham’s official cause of death is still under investigation pending an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) medical examiner, ASU confirmed.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Fatality confirmed at Albany fire

ALBANY, GA – Albany Fire is on the scene of a fatal house fire. South Georgia Television News Reporter Mary Alex Anders says Dougherty Coroner Michael Fowler is at the scene, located at the corner of N Monroe & W Tift Avenue. The name of the deceased has yet...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The First Baptist Church of Tallahassee Wednesday opened their doors welcoming in a family from the Palmetto area fleeing Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane making landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida earlier Wednesday, but hundreds of miles away Ashely Juarez and her family have found shelter in the morning in downtown Tallahassee.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy