ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Reports: Auburn QB T.J. Finley out for LSU game

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457Lve_0iEhGZDJ00

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley is expected to miss the Tigers' home game on Saturday against LSU due to a shoulder injury, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The junior also was sidelined last week as Auburn edged Missouri 17-14 in overtime.

Finley is dealing with a Grade 2 AC sprain to his right (throwing) shoulder, according to AL.com.

Robby Ashford replaced Finley in the second half on Sept. 17 as the Tigers fell 41-12 to then-No. 22 Penn State. Finley, a transfer from LSU in his second season at Auburn, started the first three games of the 2022 season, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 431 yards and one touchdown with four interceptions.

In the victory over Missouri, Ashford was 12 of 18 for 127 yards while also producing 46 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Finley was active and in uniform for the Missouri game but didn't see action.

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said before practice on Wednesday regarding Finley, "He was out there with those guys yesterday. We'll see how he goes today and what he looks like."

Auburn's depth at quarterback took another hit last week when Zach Calzada, a Texas A&M transfer, decided to have season-ending shoulder surgery, according to AL.com.

On Saturday, Auburn (3-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) will attempt to beat LSU (3-1, 1-0) for the third year in a row. That would be Auburn's longest winning streak in the series since taking four in a row from 1989-94.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Wyoming News

Alabama QB Bryce Young leaves with shoulder injury

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young left Saturday's game with a first-half shoulder injury after he was tackled out of bounds. Young, who won the Heisman Trophy last season, did not return to the game. Young injured his AC joint, the team announced. "I think he's OK," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said after the game. "He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wyoming News

Tua Tagovailoa suffers head injury vs. Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital after an apparent head injury during Thursday night's game in Cincinnati, but coach Mike McDaniel later said he had suffered only a concussion and the team announced would fly back to Miami with teammates. Tagovailoa was sacked by Cincinnati's Josh Tupou and swung to the ground violently with 5:43 remaining in the first half. His head and upper back hit the turf hard and his fingers...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wyoming News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
22K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy