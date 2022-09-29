Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch Akiba Maid War: Crunchyroll, Netflix, HIDIVE in Sub and Dub
Akihabara in Japan is considered one of the quirkiest places, and fans are getting a new anime in Fall 2022 revolving around this fantastic place and its infamous maid cafés. But where can you watch Akiba Maid War?. What Is Akiba Maid War About?. click to enlarge. + 3.
epicstream.com
The Witcher: Blood Origin Creator Teases Major Connection to the Main Series
There is little doubt that The Witcher: Blood Origin is one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year. But what can we expect in the upcoming Netflix series? Show creator Declan de Barra says that the prequel will have a major connection to the main series starring Henry Cavill.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill Free Online
Best sites to watch Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill - Last updated on Sep 30, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Microsoft Store Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,Apple iTunes Microsoft Store Google Play Movies YouTube. Best free ad supported sites: Tubi...
F1 live stream: how to watch free online and on TV, 2022 Singapore Grand Prix
How to live stream 2022 F1 season, from where you are in the world. F1 race calendar, drivers, free streams and more.
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement
The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
epicstream.com
Where to Read Call of the Night After the Anime
After 13 beautiful nights, Kou and Nazuna decided to continue their strange relationship despite the threats it poses. Their nightly adventures may have ended in the anime but not in the manga, so this is where viewers should start reading the Call of the Night manga. Table of Contents. How...
epicstream.com
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Gets Slammed by Marvel Fans for Being "So Boring"
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is undoubtedly gaining positive reactions from fans. Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the premiere episode was met with massive enthusiasm from the audience, thanks to Mark Ruffalo's return as the fan-beloved Bruce Banner aka Hulk, who gave the MCU newcomer a walkthrough on how to navigate her new life as the latest gigantic raged hero.
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Kevin Feige Describes Werewolf by Night as 'Important to the Future of the MCU'
In just about a week, Werewolf by Night is set to make its highly-anticipated premiere on Disney+ and fans have been curious about the MCU special's take on the classic black-and-white horror genre as well as its first full introduction to the supernatural side of the MCU. IGN released a...
epicstream.com
Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2: Who Are Bloom's Parents?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2. Read at your own risk!. From the start of the series, Bloom has been searching for answers about where she came from and how, surprisingly, the Dragon Flame, ended up within her, making her an important fairy in the Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2. Who are her parents and why is it a pivotal turn in the story?
epicstream.com
Blade's Original Script Reportedly Set to Take Place in the Past
With the exit of Bassam Tariq in the director's chair of Blade a few days ago, it indicates a sign that the project has troubled pre-production as reports have claimed that Mahershala Ali is unhappy with the script which possibly led to creative differences between the actor and the former director. So what was the story of the original script prior to Tariq's exit?
epicstream.com
New Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Trailer Teases The Anime's Major Villains
Bleach will finally make its big anime return next month, and fans are hyped to see Ichigo Kurosaki and other Soul Reapers return to their small screens. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will see Ichigo and the heroes fight a major new threat known as the Sternritter. click to enlarge. Credit:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epicstream.com
WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Calls the Avengers 'Selfish'
Wanda Maximoff has had a pretty interesting journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Making her official debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron alongside her twin speedster Pietro, the character experienced quite a rollercoaster ride in the franchise, switching from villain to hero and villain again. The last time we saw the Scarlet Witch, she sacrificed her life to put an end to the Darkhold's torment and a lot of people are under the impression that she is actually dead.
epicstream.com
American Story Season 11 Now Has Official Title, Release Date, Settings
After a long wait, Ryan Murphy has finally revealed the official title, settings, and release date of American Horror Story Season 11. True to Murphy’s style, the new season has been marred by secrecy since its renewal through Season 13 in 2020. Though little details are emerging here and there, major information about American Horror Story Season 11 is now out.
epicstream.com
Black Adam: The Rock Addresses Rumored Cameo from Justice League
We all know for a fact that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam film will feature the live-action debut of the Justice Society of America and as cool as it is to see the original heroes of the DC Extended Universe, a lot of fans are wondering if the Justice League will actually show up in the film.
Comments / 0