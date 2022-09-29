ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine Says Key Eastern Town 'Cleared' Of Russian Troops

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Lyman, a key town located in one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia annexed, was "cleared" of Moscow's troops. The latest development -- a feature of Ukraine's weeks-long counteroffensive against Moscow's invasion -- comes as Russia pushed forward with finalising the annexation of captured Ukrainian territories despite condemnation from Kyiv and the West.
