East-Current Conditions

By Accuweather
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, September 29, 2022

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany, NY;Mostly cloudy;52;NW;2;86%

Asheville, NC;Clear;45;N;1;82%

Atlanta, GA;Clear;55;NNE;4;62%

Atlantic City, NJ;Partly cloudy;59;NNW;5;82%

Baltimore, MD;Clear;59;NNW;3;78%

Birmingham, AL;Clear;55;N;3;64%

Boston, MA;Mostly clear;57;NW;2;80%

Bridgeport, CT;Clear;55;NNW;4;78%

Buffalo, NY;Mostly cloudy;53;NNW;2;85%

Burlington, VT;Mostly cloudy;55;N;10;66%

Caribou, ME;Mostly cloudy;50;NW;7;82%

Charleston, SC;Cloudy;71;NNE;8;46%

Charleston, WV;Mostly cloudy;51;NNW;0;95%

Charlotte, NC;Mostly clear;56;NNE;5;63%

Cleveland, OH;Partly cloudy;58;N;16;69%

Columbia, SC;Cloudy;59;NNE;5;59%

Columbus, OH;Clear;45;N;1;90%

Concord, NH;Clear;51;N;9;85%

Detroit, MI;Cloudy;51;N;2;84%

Grand Rapids, MI;Mostly cloudy;47;N;1;88%

Hartford, CT;Clear;53;N;2;88%

Indianapolis, IN;Clear;48;NNE;2;85%

Jackson, MS;Clear;63;NNE;7;41%

Jacksonville, FL;Rain;73;NNE;11;79%

Knoxville, TN;Clear;50;ESE;7;81%

Lexington, KY;Clear;48;NE;3;72%

Louisville, KY;Clear;46;NNE;2;96%

Memphis, TN;Clear;59;NE;13;47%

Miami, FL;Cloudy;79;SSW;10;85%

Mobile, AL;Clear;63;N;6;46%

Montgomery, AL;Clear;59;NNE;3;53%

Mt. Washington, NH;Cloudy;34;WNW;28;100%

Nashville, TN;Clear;54;NE;10;71%

New York, NY;Mostly clear;59;NNW;8;64%

Newark, NJ;Clear;55;N;3;80%

Norfolk, VA;Mostly cloudy;66;N;3;62%

Orlando, FL;Rain;74;WSW;16;93%

Philadelphia, PA;Clear;58;N;4;71%

Pittsburgh, PA;Mostly clear;51;WNW;1;92%

Portland, ME;Mostly cloudy;56;NW;4;80%

Providence, RI;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;3;79%

Raleigh, NC;Mostly cloudy;58;NNE;2;73%

Richmond, VA;Partly cloudy;54;N;2;81%

Savannah, GA;Cloudy;67;NNE;13;43%

Tampa, FL;Cloudy;71;N;12;93%

Toledo, OH;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;82%

Vero Beach, FL;Showers;78;SSE;38;86%

Washington, DC;Mostly cloudy;58;NNW;3;75%

Wilmington, DE;Partly cloudy;59;N;3;73%

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

