East-Current Conditions

East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, September 29, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Mostly cloudy;52;NW;2;86%
Asheville, NC;Clear;45;N;1;82%
Atlanta, GA;Clear;55;NNE;4;62%
Atlantic City, NJ;Partly cloudy;59;NNW;5;82%
Baltimore, MD;Clear;59;NNW;3;78%
Birmingham, AL;Clear;55;N;3;64%
Boston, MA;Mostly clear;57;NW;2;80%
Bridgeport, CT;Clear;55;NNW;4;78%
Buffalo, NY;Mostly cloudy;53;NNW;2;85%
Burlington, VT;Mostly cloudy;55;N;10;66%
Caribou, ME;Mostly cloudy;50;NW;7;82%
Charleston, SC;Cloudy;71;NNE;8;46%
Charleston, WV;Mostly cloudy;51;NNW;0;95%
Charlotte, NC;Mostly clear;56;NNE;5;63%
Cleveland, OH;Partly cloudy;58;N;16;69%
Columbia, SC;Cloudy;59;NNE;5;59%
Columbus, OH;Clear;45;N;1;90%
Concord, NH;Clear;51;N;9;85%
Detroit, MI;Cloudy;51;N;2;84%
Grand Rapids, MI;Mostly cloudy;47;N;1;88%
Hartford, CT;Clear;53;N;2;88%
Indianapolis, IN;Clear;48;NNE;2;85%
Jackson, MS;Clear;63;NNE;7;41%
Jacksonville, FL;Rain;73;NNE;11;79%
Knoxville, TN;Clear;50;ESE;7;81%
Lexington, KY;Clear;48;NE;3;72%
Louisville, KY;Clear;46;NNE;2;96%
Memphis, TN;Clear;59;NE;13;47%
Miami, FL;Cloudy;79;SSW;10;85%
Mobile, AL;Clear;63;N;6;46%
Montgomery, AL;Clear;59;NNE;3;53%
Mt. Washington, NH;Cloudy;34;WNW;28;100%
Nashville, TN;Clear;54;NE;10;71%
New York, NY;Mostly clear;59;NNW;8;64%
Newark, NJ;Clear;55;N;3;80%
Norfolk, VA;Mostly cloudy;66;N;3;62%
Orlando, FL;Rain;74;WSW;16;93%
Philadelphia, PA;Clear;58;N;4;71%
Pittsburgh, PA;Mostly clear;51;WNW;1;92%
Portland, ME;Mostly cloudy;56;NW;4;80%
Providence, RI;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;3;79%
Raleigh, NC;Mostly cloudy;58;NNE;2;73%
Richmond, VA;Partly cloudy;54;N;2;81%
Savannah, GA;Cloudy;67;NNE;13;43%
Tampa, FL;Cloudy;71;N;12;93%
Toledo, OH;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;82%
Vero Beach, FL;Showers;78;SSE;38;86%
Washington, DC;Mostly cloudy;58;NNW;3;75%
Wilmington, DE;Partly cloudy;59;N;3;73%
