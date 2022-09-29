Central-Current Conditions
Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Thursday, September 29, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Clear;69;Calm;0;46%
Baton Rouge, LA;Clear;65;NNE;3;57%
Bismarck, ND;Mostly cloudy;62;SE;10;45%
Chicago, IL;Clear;52;NNE;1;68%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Partly cloudy;74;SE;5;38%
Des Moines, IA;Clear;50;ESE;5;60%
Dodge City, KS;Clear;60;ESE;12;55%
Duluth, MN;Partly cloudy;43;WSW;1;89%
El Paso, TX;Mostly clear;72;E;5;23%
Fargo, ND;Clear;54;SSE;9;44%
Houston, TX;Mostly clear;71;NNE;1;61%
Kansas City, MO;Clear;56;E;7;50%
Little Rock, AR;Mostly clear;60;ENE;4;42%
Madison, WI;Clear;41;E;1;95%
Milwaukee, WI;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;73%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Clear;49;SSE;9;56%
New Orleans, LA;Clear;72;NNE;7;34%
Oklahoma City, OK;Clear;70;E;5;47%
Omaha, NE;Clear;52;SE;10;56%
San Antonio, TX;Clear;69;NNW;1;49%
Sioux Falls, SD;Clear;55;S;13;39%
Springfield, IL;Clear;50;E;10;74%
St. Louis, MO;Clear;51;NNE;1;88%
Tulsa, OK;Clear;68;ENE;5;45%
Wichita, KS;Clear;62;E;6;48%
Copyright 2022 AccuWeather
Comments / 0