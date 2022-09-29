West-Current Conditions
West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, September 28, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Mostly clear;65;ESE;5;39%
Anchorage, AK;Partly cloudy;49;NNW;8;68%
Billings, MT;Clear;72;S;6;19%
Boise, ID;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;3;21%
Casper, WY;Mostly clear;56;W;9;30%
Cheyenne, WY;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;41%
Denver, CO;Partly cloudy;67;S;3;40%
Fairbanks, AK;Intermittent clouds;43;NE;7;63%
Grand Junction, CO;Mostly clear;69;ESE;5;43%
Helena, MT;Mostly cloudy;65;W;7;38%
Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;90;NE;10;64%
Juneau, AK;Rain;48;Calm;0;93%
Las Vegas, NV;Mostly cloudy;81;SW;2;40%
Long Beach, CA;Mostly clear;72;SE;7;87%
Los Angeles, CA;Mostly clear;73;ESE;1;68%
Olympia, WA;Cloudy;55;S;5;92%
Phoenix, AZ;Cloudy;86;SE;2;37%
Portland, OR;Cloudy;60;SE;2;90%
Reno, NV;Cloudy;64;WSW;4;30%
Roswell, NM;Clear;67;SW;8;30%
Sacramento, CA;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;2;59%
Salt Lake City, UT;Mostly cloudy;63;E;13;77%
San Diego, CA;Cloudy;67;SW;1;89%
San Francisco, CA;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;4;96%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;80%
Spokane, WA;Cloudy;66;NNE;3;48%
Tucson, AZ;Cloudy;73;ESE;2;62%
