Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
Need affordable rental housing? Get on a waiting list, agency urges
Twenty years ago Joy Grizzard moved to Evanston, hoping to get a better education for her kids. She succeeded on that front, “but I left because it was expensive – is expensive,” Grizzard said at a meeting on affordable housing last week. She lived on Chicago’s South...
nadignewspapers.com
Ald. Nugent, city officials discuss ’75 to 100 year’ storm that flooded parts of North and Northwest sides on Sept. 11
The Sept. 11 storm hit the North and Northwest sides with almost 6-inches of rain falling faster than the sewers could absorb, and the city logged 302 flooded basement complaints in the 39th Ward alone. Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) during a community Zoom meeting on Sept. 29 said that Mayfair,...
thelansingjournal.com
Tensions run high during public comment at Thornton Township Board meeting
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (September 29, 2022) – The long-simmering pot of Thornton Township politics boiled over momentarily during Tuesday night’s Township Board meeting, as public commenters, gallery members, and township representatives struggled to keep the meeting orderly amid disagreements and accusations. Public comment – Rucker Holdings. Public...
River North Residents Association launches survey in hopes of fighting crime, improving safety
CHICAGO (CBS) -- River North residents have had it with spiking crime in Chicago and the fear and deterioration that has come with it – so they spent months researching solutions. Now, a downtown neighborhood association wants your input as they present them to every leader of the city. CBS 2's Tara Molina has tracked the rise in crime downtown and on public transit for months. she has more on their proposal and how you can get involved. As Molina reported Thursday, the concerned River North neighbors heard from more than 400 people on their first day...
Lowry urges yes vote on property tax increase for Cook County Forest Preserves
Cook County commissioners of both parties voted unanimously in June 2021 to put a property tax increase on the ballot this November to support the Cook County Forest Preserves. With this referendum, voters are being asked to raise property taxes 0.025% to 0.076% to support 70,000 acres of woods, waters, open space, trails and campgrounds.
blockclubchicago.org
Obama Center Road Work Will Cause Big Traffic Changes Starting Monday
WOODLAWN — More major traffic changes are coming in and around Jackson Park starting next week as crews overhaul the road layout for the Obama Presidential Center, officials said. A mix of short- and long-term closures, lane reductions and other traffic changes will go into effect Monday, according to...
Outdoor Dining Comes To 71st Street Right As Fall Hits — But Curbside Patios Will Return And Expand Next Year, Officials Say
SOUTH SHORE — Colorful patios have opened in front of restaurants along 71st Street in South Shore, and business leaders said they hope weather will allow the patios to stay open for a while after delays in their rollout. Wooden curbside plazas with seating, painted by local artist Damon...
NBC Chicago
Chicago Suburb, Neighborhood Land on List of 50 Best Places to Live in US
You may not know it -- but if you reside in a certain western suburb or a certain northern Chicago neighborhood, you're living in one of the top places to put down roots, a new list says. According to a recently released report from Money.com, 50 places in the country...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout
The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?
With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
Illinois Lottery Claim Center a rare government office that leaves visitors smiling
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Pedway - an underground tunnel that's useful to get from here to there but not the prettiest path.Turns out, it's not all drab down here.Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us if you follow the beige floors and flickering lights, you might hit a pot of gold. Head down the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building escalator and, like a mirage, it appears: the Illinois Lottery Claim Center. It's a place of instant happiness. CBS 2 immediately encountered Carl Hill doing a happy dance. "Heyyy! Heyyy! Big C! Lemme stop because I do have arthritis," he...
Daily Northwestern
District 65 board to choose from 12 hopefuls to fill seat left by Anya Tanyavutti
Content warning: this article discusses anti-Black hate crimes and hate symbols. A Northwestern sociology professor, a real estate broker and former preschool director, an issues director for the Illinois Federation of Teachers and nine others share a common goal: to step into the most recent vacancy on the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education.
NBC Chicago
11 Places To Go Apple Picking Near Chicago, Plus Pumpkin Patches, and More
Whether you're a leaf-peeper, a pumpkin patcher or an apple-picker, fall has settled in across Chicago. Here are a few orchards, haunted houses, fall festivals and more to check out in and around the city as the 2022 fall season continues. Apple Picking Near Chicago. All Seasons Orchard. Located at...
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern Annual Security Report reveals mixed crime trends
Content warning: This story contains mentions of sexual assault and violence. Northwestern released its Annual Security Report on Thursday with 2021 crime and safety statistics for its campuses. Several property crimes decreased in number compared to 2020 on the Evanston campus. Burglaries fell from six to two and robberies fell...
Loyola Phoenix
Growing Tent City in Touhy Park Sparks Confusion and Closure of the Park
A homeless tent city in Touhy Park has grown in size in recent months leading to the closure of the Touhy Park fieldhouse and the relocation of all park activities to the nearby Pottawattomie Park, according to Jill Liska, president of the Touhy Park Advisory Council. A lack of communication...
Illinois jobs hiring: Conference at University of Illinois Chicago seeks to narrow racial wealth gap
"The racial gap, as far as disparity of wealth is just truly unbelievable, and I feel that for me as treasurer of Chicago, my role is to help break that gap," she said.
Mayoral allies urge Lightfoot to scrap plans for $42.7 million property tax increase
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is being urged to scrap plans for a $42.7 million pre-election property tax increase to avoid risking an embarrassing defeat and she’s listening, her City Council allies said Wednesday.
CBS News
Man stabbed during argument on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is stabbed during an argument on the city's Near North Side Friday evening. The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 600 block of West Harrison Street. Police say a 45-year-old man was in an argument with a suspect on the street who used...
Northwest suburban mayors, first responders testify against massive railroad merger
Fire and police chiefs have said the longer freight trains could also make it difficult for them to respond to emergencies while they wait to cross the tracks.
northbrook.il.us
Upcoming Lane Closure: Wauekgan Road
On October 4 at 7:30am, Waukegan Road heading north will be reduced to one lane between Walters Avenue and Linden Road for pavement restoration following a water main break. Work is expected to be complete by October 6 at 11am.
