Evanston, IL

evanstonroundtable.com

Need affordable rental housing? Get on a waiting list, agency urges

Twenty years ago Joy Grizzard moved to Evanston, hoping to get a better education for her kids. She succeeded on that front, “but I left because it was expensive – is expensive,” Grizzard said at a meeting on affordable housing last week. She lived on Chicago’s South...
EVANSTON, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Tensions run high during public comment at Thornton Township Board meeting

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (September 29, 2022) – The long-simmering pot of Thornton Township politics boiled over momentarily during Tuesday night’s Township Board meeting, as public commenters, gallery members, and township representatives struggled to keep the meeting orderly amid disagreements and accusations. Public comment – Rucker Holdings. Public...
DOLTON, IL
CBS Chicago

River North Residents Association launches survey in hopes of fighting crime, improving safety

CHICAGO (CBS) -- River North residents have had it with spiking crime in Chicago and the fear and deterioration that has come with it – so they spent months researching solutions. Now, a downtown neighborhood association wants your input as they present them to every leader of the city. CBS 2's Tara Molina has tracked the rise in crime downtown and on public transit for months. she has more on their proposal and how you can get involved. As Molina reported Thursday, the concerned River North neighbors heard from more than 400 people on their first day...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Obama Center Road Work Will Cause Big Traffic Changes Starting Monday

WOODLAWN — More major traffic changes are coming in and around Jackson Park starting next week as crews overhaul the road layout for the Obama Presidential Center, officials said. A mix of short- and long-term closures, lane reductions and other traffic changes will go into effect Monday, according to...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout

The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
COOK COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?

With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois Lottery Claim Center a rare government office that leaves visitors smiling

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Pedway - an underground tunnel that's useful to get from here to there but not the prettiest path.Turns out, it's not all drab down here.Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us if you follow the beige floors and flickering lights, you might hit a pot of gold. Head down the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building escalator and, like a mirage, it appears: the Illinois Lottery Claim Center. It's a place of instant happiness. CBS 2 immediately encountered Carl Hill doing a happy dance. "Heyyy! Heyyy! Big C! Lemme stop because I do have arthritis," he...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

District 65 board to choose from 12 hopefuls to fill seat left by Anya Tanyavutti

Content warning: this article discusses anti-Black hate crimes and hate symbols. A Northwestern sociology professor, a real estate broker and former preschool director, an issues director for the Illinois Federation of Teachers and nine others share a common goal: to step into the most recent vacancy on the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Northwestern Annual Security Report reveals mixed crime trends

Content warning: This story contains mentions of sexual assault and violence. Northwestern released its Annual Security Report on Thursday with 2021 crime and safety statistics for its campuses. Several property crimes decreased in number compared to 2020 on the Evanston campus. Burglaries fell from six to two and robberies fell...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS News

Man stabbed during argument on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is stabbed during an argument on the city's Near North Side Friday evening. The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 600 block of West Harrison Street. Police say a 45-year-old man was in an argument with a suspect on the street who used...
CHICAGO, IL
northbrook.il.us

Upcoming Lane Closure: Wauekgan Road

On October 4 at 7:30am, Waukegan Road heading north will be reduced to one lane between Walters Avenue and Linden Road for pavement restoration following a water main break. Work is expected to be complete by October 6 at 11am.
NORTHBROOK, IL

