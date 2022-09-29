RICHMOND, Ky. – The No. 25-ranked EKU football team used three rushing touchdowns and a pair of program records from Parker McKinney to outlast Southern Utah in front of 14,099 fans at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium on Saturday night, beating the Thunderbirds 35-28. EKU’s defense opened the night with a three-and-out and, on the ensuing possession, Eastern marched down the field for a touchdown as McKinney scored on a two-yard run to put the Colonels up 7-0 with 9:39 left in the first quarter. Southern Utah tied the game at the 12:45 mark of the second quarter, but EKU answered less than three minutes later as McKinney bulled his way in from two yards out. McKinney also set his first of two records on the night during the drive, passing TJ Pryor for program’s career total offense record. McKinney has accumulated 8,625 yards in his Colonel career. After the Thunderbirds answered with 6:07 left before halftime, EKU again found the end zone, driving 70 yards in seven plays. McKinney did the honors again, notching his third two-yard touchdown run of the half. The game marked McKinney’s first contest with multiple rushing touchdowns and EKU’s first game with a player to score at least three rushing touchdowns since the 2021 season opener at Western Carolina.

