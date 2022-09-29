ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbin, KY

wymt.com

Ian’s remnants bring clouds and showers to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers are possible this weekend as the remnants of Ian slide up the East Coast. The weather stays gloomy through tonight. We stay cloudy with isolated showers possible, especially east of Highway 15. It will be chilly with temperatures bottoming out in the lower-50s. The forecast...
ENVIRONMENT
wymt.com

First Alert Weather Day declared as Ian’s remnants move in for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another gorgeous day across the mountains today, but clouds are on the increase into tomorrow as what’s left of what was once powerful Hurricane Ian starts to move northward through the southeast United States. As Ian’s remnants could bring us the potential for heavy rain that could lead to flooding, we have declared a WYMT First Alert Weather Day for this weekend.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Appalachian Big Ideas Festival underway in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Community leaders are celebrating Appalachian heritage and planning for the future in the first Appalachian Big Ideas Festival. Advocates from all across the region gathered as a sign of strength in the mountains. “It is a celebration of who we are as a region, and I...
HAZARD, KY
z93country.com

U.S. 27 Widening Project Scheduled to Begin in Lincoln County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of the beginning of a project to widen a portion of U.S. 27 in Lincoln County. Work is scheduled to start during the week of Oct. 3. As part of the project, the road will be widened from KY 590 (mile point 18.15) to Bell Street (mile point 18.86). The new configuration will have two lanes of traffic in each direction with a continuous center turn lane. The project will also include the realignment of Goshen Cutoff Road.
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky business evacuated following incident involving chemicals

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanks to some fast-thinking employees and a quick response from first responders, everyone is ok following an incident at a Southern Kentucky business. It happened Wednesday at the Mr. Gatti’s location in Somerset. In a post on the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Facebook page,...
SOMERSET, KY
agdaily.com

Kentucky farmer blessed to be alive after grain bin entrapment

Nearing the end of a long work week in January 2022, Dewey Coffey of Casey County, Kentucky, began doing a job he’d done dozens of times — loading out a truck of soybeans from his grain bin. Plagued by hulls that kept clogging the auger, Coffey completed another task he’d done numerous times — climbed inside the 12,000-bushel grain bin to see what the problem was. After climbing into the bin, he proceeded to use a piece of PVC pipe to keep the beans flowing while pushing hulls to the side.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Dive team recovers stolen vehicle from Lake Cumberland

A group of volunteer rescue divers that recently found a sunken two-decades old helicopter in Lake Cumberland has been at it again. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, earlier this week divers found a vehicle in about 40 feet of water while diving in the lake at Prudy Hill in the Ono area, approximately 250 feet from the boat ramp.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Golden alert canceled after missing woman found safe

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The sheriff’s office tells WYMT Brenda Farley was found safe early Thursday morning. They did not release any other details. Original Story: The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in Laurel County who reportedly has dementia. 77-year-old Brenda Farley was...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

McKinney leads EKU over Southern Utah

RICHMOND, Ky. – The No. 25-ranked EKU football team used three rushing touchdowns and a pair of program records from Parker McKinney to outlast Southern Utah in front of 14,099 fans at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium on Saturday night, beating the Thunderbirds 35-28. EKU’s defense opened the night with a three-and-out and, on the ensuing possession, Eastern marched down the field for a touchdown as McKinney scored on a two-yard run to put the Colonels up 7-0 with 9:39 left in the first quarter. Southern Utah tied the game at the 12:45 mark of the second quarter, but EKU answered less than three minutes later as McKinney bulled his way in from two yards out. McKinney also set his first of two records on the night during the drive, passing TJ Pryor for program’s career total offense record. McKinney has accumulated 8,625 yards in his Colonel career. After the Thunderbirds answered with 6:07 left before halftime, EKU again found the end zone, driving 70 yards in seven plays. McKinney did the honors again, notching his third two-yard touchdown run of the half. The game marked McKinney’s first contest with multiple rushing touchdowns and EKU’s first game with a player to score at least three rushing touchdowns since the 2021 season opener at Western Carolina.
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Hundreds of Southeast Kentuckians walked to end Alzheimer’s in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of Americans are currently battling Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, and hundreds of Southeast Kentuckians came together on Saturday in hopes of becoming one step closer to a cure. The 2022 Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s event took place at the...
LONDON, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Police investigating threat at Harlan County High School

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are reportedly looking into a threatening message that was sent to Harlan County High School. The threat was sent through a copier in the high school’s cafeteria on Friday, shortly after school hours. A student’s name was associated with the message. In...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Team of the Week: Harlan Green Dragons

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Green Dragons won in Week 6 with an exclamation point finish, but that moment is just one from a successful season. A last-second pick-six secured a win over Sayre for a young but experienced team. “I think the keys have been our physical strength,” said...
HARLAN, KY

