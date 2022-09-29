Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Ian’s remnants bring clouds and showers to the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers are possible this weekend as the remnants of Ian slide up the East Coast. The weather stays gloomy through tonight. We stay cloudy with isolated showers possible, especially east of Highway 15. It will be chilly with temperatures bottoming out in the lower-50s. The forecast...
wymt.com
First Alert Weather Day declared as Ian’s remnants move in for the weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another gorgeous day across the mountains today, but clouds are on the increase into tomorrow as what’s left of what was once powerful Hurricane Ian starts to move northward through the southeast United States. As Ian’s remnants could bring us the potential for heavy rain that could lead to flooding, we have declared a WYMT First Alert Weather Day for this weekend.
WKYT 27
Ky. family sheltering in place at Disney World as Hurricane Ian passes through
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Florida is obviously a popular vacation spot, and we have heard from many people from Kentucky who either now live in Florida or are there on a family vacation. One Lexington family is riding out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. The Inman family is at Disney World...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky native worried about the housing problem post flood
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Terry Thies said her home was partially destroyed during the flood, and she is thankful for the help she has received from the Housing Development Alliance. “They tried very hard to take care of my stuff. They let me know what had to be done...
wymt.com
Appalachian Big Ideas Festival underway in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Community leaders are celebrating Appalachian heritage and planning for the future in the first Appalachian Big Ideas Festival. Advocates from all across the region gathered as a sign of strength in the mountains. “It is a celebration of who we are as a region, and I...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Area evacuated as police investigate suspicious package in Richmond
WATCH | Police officers shop with Lexington kids for sports gear. Right inside the new Academy Sport and Outdoors, an excited group of young athletes is getting ready to fill their shopping carts. WATCH | Eastern Kentucky native rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. Updated: 14 hours ago. Eastern Kentucky...
z93country.com
U.S. 27 Widening Project Scheduled to Begin in Lincoln County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of the beginning of a project to widen a portion of U.S. 27 in Lincoln County. Work is scheduled to start during the week of Oct. 3. As part of the project, the road will be widened from KY 590 (mile point 18.15) to Bell Street (mile point 18.86). The new configuration will have two lanes of traffic in each direction with a continuous center turn lane. The project will also include the realignment of Goshen Cutoff Road.
wymt.com
20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky business evacuated following incident involving chemicals
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanks to some fast-thinking employees and a quick response from first responders, everyone is ok following an incident at a Southern Kentucky business. It happened Wednesday at the Mr. Gatti’s location in Somerset. In a post on the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Facebook page,...
agdaily.com
Kentucky farmer blessed to be alive after grain bin entrapment
Nearing the end of a long work week in January 2022, Dewey Coffey of Casey County, Kentucky, began doing a job he’d done dozens of times — loading out a truck of soybeans from his grain bin. Plagued by hulls that kept clogging the auger, Coffey completed another task he’d done numerous times — climbed inside the 12,000-bushel grain bin to see what the problem was. After climbing into the bin, he proceeded to use a piece of PVC pipe to keep the beans flowing while pushing hulls to the side.
wymt.com
Scores from Week 7 of mountain high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District play has begun as teams start the home stretch to the postseason!
lakercountry.com
Dive team recovers stolen vehicle from Lake Cumberland
A group of volunteer rescue divers that recently found a sunken two-decades old helicopter in Lake Cumberland has been at it again. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, earlier this week divers found a vehicle in about 40 feet of water while diving in the lake at Prudy Hill in the Ono area, approximately 250 feet from the boat ramp.
wymt.com
Golden alert canceled after missing woman found safe
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The sheriff’s office tells WYMT Brenda Farley was found safe early Thursday morning. They did not release any other details. Original Story: The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in Laurel County who reportedly has dementia. 77-year-old Brenda Farley was...
wymt.com
McKinney leads EKU over Southern Utah
RICHMOND, Ky. – The No. 25-ranked EKU football team used three rushing touchdowns and a pair of program records from Parker McKinney to outlast Southern Utah in front of 14,099 fans at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium on Saturday night, beating the Thunderbirds 35-28. EKU’s defense opened the night with a three-and-out and, on the ensuing possession, Eastern marched down the field for a touchdown as McKinney scored on a two-yard run to put the Colonels up 7-0 with 9:39 left in the first quarter. Southern Utah tied the game at the 12:45 mark of the second quarter, but EKU answered less than three minutes later as McKinney bulled his way in from two yards out. McKinney also set his first of two records on the night during the drive, passing TJ Pryor for program’s career total offense record. McKinney has accumulated 8,625 yards in his Colonel career. After the Thunderbirds answered with 6:07 left before halftime, EKU again found the end zone, driving 70 yards in seven plays. McKinney did the honors again, notching his third two-yard touchdown run of the half. The game marked McKinney’s first contest with multiple rushing touchdowns and EKU’s first game with a player to score at least three rushing touchdowns since the 2021 season opener at Western Carolina.
wymt.com
Hundreds of Southeast Kentuckians walked to end Alzheimer’s in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of Americans are currently battling Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, and hundreds of Southeast Kentuckians came together on Saturday in hopes of becoming one step closer to a cure. The 2022 Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s event took place at the...
q95fm.net
Man From Southern Kentucky Facing Multiple Charges Following Chase With Police
A Southern Kentucky man is now facing charges after officials claim he nearly ran over a sheriff’s deputy during a chase. Around 11:00 PM on Tuesday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department were searching for a suspect along Surrey Hill Road. During the search, the officers noticed...
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
wymt.com
Police investigating threat at Harlan County High School
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are reportedly looking into a threatening message that was sent to Harlan County High School. The threat was sent through a copier in the high school’s cafeteria on Friday, shortly after school hours. A student’s name was associated with the message. In...
q95fm.net
Law Enforcement Investigate House Fire in Harlan County that Left One Person Dead
Kentucky State Police in Harlan are currently investigating a house fire that occurred early yesterday morning in Harlan County, which killed one person. State police were called to the scene, along with Cumberland and Putney Fire Departments, to the scene in the Putney community just off KY-522. Troopers said that...
wymt.com
Team of the Week: Harlan Green Dragons
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Green Dragons won in Week 6 with an exclamation point finish, but that moment is just one from a successful season. A last-second pick-six secured a win over Sayre for a young but experienced team. “I think the keys have been our physical strength,” said...
