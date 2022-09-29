Read full article on original website
King Charles Should Get Ready to Abdicate
When Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week, a 73-year-old man ascended to the throne. King Charles III, né Prince Charles, is expected to continue his longtime focus on climate change among his many duties as the United Kingdom’s head of state. If he lives as long as his mother did, he could spend more than two decades as monarch.
Prince Harry wildlife NGO under fire after elephants kill three in Malawi
African Parks, of which the royal is president, is one of three parties accused of rushing a mass translocation of the mammals
