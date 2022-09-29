ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Auburn QB T.J. Finley out for LSU game

By Field Level Media
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley is expected to miss the Tigers' home game on Saturday against LSU due to a shoulder injury, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The junior also was sidelined last week as Auburn edged Missouri 17-14 in overtime.

Finley is dealing with a Grade 2 AC sprain to his right (throwing) shoulder, according to AL.com.

Robby Ashford replaced Finley in the second half on Sept. 17 as the Tigers fell 41-12 to then-No. 22 Penn State. Finley, a transfer from LSU in his second season at Auburn, started the first three games of the 2022 season, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 431 yards and one touchdown with four interceptions.

In the victory over Missouri, Ashford was 12 of 18 for 127 yards while also producing 46 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Finley was active and in uniform for the Missouri game but didn't see action.

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said before practice on Wednesday regarding Finley, "He was out there with those guys yesterday. We'll see how he goes today and what he looks like."

Auburn's depth at quarterback took another hit last week when Zach Calzada, a Texas A&M transfer, decided to have season-ending shoulder surgery, according to AL.com.

On Saturday, Auburn (3-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) will attempt to beat LSU (3-1, 1-0) for the third year in a row. That would be Auburn's longest winning streak in the series since taking four in a row from 1989-94.

