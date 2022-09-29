Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Supreme Court Asked To Strengthen Protection For Sabbath Observers
The push is on to get the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit a 45-year old decision that limited the extent to which employers must respect their employees’ religious practices to a de minimis accommodation. While federal civil rights law requires that religious employees are entitled to the “reasonable accommodation...
Rick Scott Panics When Asked About Trump’s Racist Truth Social Post
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) tried his best at justifying former President Donald Trump’s racist Truth Social post from Friday, in which the ex-commander in chief said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had a “DEATH WISH” and called his former transportation secretary Elaine Chao "Coco Chow.” The senator, flailing after being asked during a CNN appearance about the post, defended Trump's predilection for "nicknames."“As you know, the president likes to give people nicknames. You can ask him how he came up with the nickname," Scott told Dana Bash during Sunday’s State of the Union. “I’m sure he has a nickname for...
The Jewish Press
Crystal Ball Ready? Take the 5783 Jewish Pundit Quiz
Every year at this time, we assess the events of the previous 12 months and wonder whether things could possibly get worse. Though our lives are as full of blessings as they are of challenges, the answer—when it comes to the state of the world—is generally, “Yes, you bet they can.”
Matt Gaetz Votes No On Relief Money As Florida Grapples With Hurricane Ian Aftermath
Rep. Matt Gaetz was one of several House Republicans who voted against a resolution to allow FEMA to use up to $15 million in the Disaster Relief Fund.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Jewish Press
Biden’s Mass Refugee Invasion is ‘Uncapped’
After Biden massively increased the number of ‘refugees’ entering America, the administration is pretending that it has some sort of caps in place. Refugees advocates have been pushing the Biden administration to do more to restore the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. The more than four-decade-old program suffered deep cuts under the Trump administration, which slashed admissions to a record low of 15,000.
The Jewish Press
Bad News: Elections Committee Banned Balad, But Not to Worry, High Court Should Fix It
The Central Elections Committee on Thursday banned the Balad from participating in the elections for the 25th Knesset. Nine committee members voted in favor of the ban, and five against it. Balad announced that it would appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the committee rejected two requests to ban Ra’am from running.
Comments / 0