‘It’s a Choice to Be Optimistic’: Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Elizabeth Olsen Light Up Variety’s Power of Women 2022

When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck eloped back in July, it seemed like all of their exes had something to say. Gwyneth Paltrow was nothing but supportive, while Lopez’s ex Ojani Noa was anything but supportive. Three months have passed, and after their second lavish wedding, it seems like Bennifer 2.0 are in newlywed bliss. However, the one ex so many people wanted to know about was Lopez’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. And finally, he’s ready to say what he really wants to say. Some expected anger, while others expected a simple remark, but on the newest episode of Who’s Talking to...

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO