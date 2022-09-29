‘It’s a Choice to Be Optimistic’: Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Elizabeth Olsen Light Up Variety’s Power of Women 2022

Read full article on original website
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
18 Things to do in October in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Alex Rodriguez’s Surprising Response to Jennifer Lopez’s Recent Nuptials Focuses More on Her Children’s Wellbeing
When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck eloped back in July, it seemed like all of their exes had something to say. Gwyneth Paltrow was nothing but supportive, while Lopez’s ex Ojani Noa was anything but supportive. Three months have passed, and after their second lavish wedding, it seems like Bennifer 2.0 are in newlywed bliss. However, the one ex so many people wanted to know about was Lopez’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. And finally, he’s ready to say what he really wants to say. Some expected anger, while others expected a simple remark, but on the newest episode of Who’s Talking to...
SFGate
‘SNL’ Parodies Nicole Kidman’s Iconic AMC Ad With Hilarious Twist
Nicole Kidman’s AMC ad has achieved a new level of pop culture prominence. The so campy, you have to love it ode to the power of cinema has been meme’d, made into t-shirts and inspired audiences to stand and salute since it first started airing over a year ago. And now, “Saturday Night Live” has weighed in with its own take, one that perfectly satirizes the cultish response to the 60-second spot.
Emily Ratajkowski Called Out Netflix's "Blonde" For "Fetishizing Female Pain"
"I’m not surprised to hear that it’s yet another movie fetishizing female pain, even in death."
‘The Equalizer’: Queen Latifah Weighed In on Whether Denzel Washington Could Ever Appear on CBS Show
With 'The Equalizer 3' in the works, could star Denzel Washington ever appear on CBS's 'The Equalizer' with Queen Latifah?
‘Thirteen Lives’ Reminds Us That Elon Musk Wrongly Called 1 of the Heroic Cave Rescuers a ‘Pedo Guy’
The story behind 'Thirteen Lives' is filled with controversy, including one incident involving Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk.
SFGate
Kanye West Models Ready-to-War Look at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week Show
Kanye West was back in his natural habitat Sunday — Paris Fashion Week — where the rapper kicked off Balenciaga’s Summer 2023 collection showcase by leading the march down the muddy “runway.”. While Ye has severed ties with the Gap, his partnership with Balenciaga continues on...
16 Tiny Details In "Don't Worry Darling" That Are Actually Really Great Foreshadowing For...Well, Y'know
Warning: MASSIVE SPOILERS AHEAD
Sam Reid: 'Interview with the Vampire' characters live large, but conflicted
Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson say the bloodsuckers they play in "Interview with the Vampire" live their lives to extremes because they are avoiding tedium as well as fighting for survival in a changing world.
19 True Crime Dramas That Seem Like They Should Be Fiction, But Are Actually Based On Facts
Here's a bunch of dramas you may wanna watch while you're in the mood for true crime.
