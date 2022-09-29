ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'Substantial loss of life' possible in Florida as Hurricane Ian takes aim at South Carolina

By Nouran Salahieh, Eric Levenson, Jason Hanna, Amir Vera
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
CNN

Supreme Court case on Alabama’s voting maps is a ‘pivotal moment in history’

Washington CNN — To Letetia Jackson, voting is as important as drinking water or breathing. She has her mother to thank for nourishing that conviction. When Jackson was a mere girl in Alabama in the late 1960s, she’d always accompany her mother to the polls. During these trips, her mother would make clear the sanctity of the franchise. And why wouldn’t she? It was only a few years earlier that President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law the Voting Rights Act of 1965, created to prohibit racial discrimination in voting – to secure a greater degree of equality for Black Americans such as Jackson and her family.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north

The Latest on Hurricane Ian: SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were confirmed by fire officials but offered no other specifics. A local medical examiner’s office said it could not comment and any details on deaths would have to come from the sheriff’s office. In addition to the two Sanibel residents, a 38-year old man from Lake County died Wednesday in a motor vehicle accident after his vehicle hydroplaned, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Medical examiners determined that his death was storm-related.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday, with winds picking up to 80 mph (129 kph) near midnight Thursday. The devastation inflicted on Florida came into focus...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers helping as Hurricane Ian devastates Florida

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After Hurricane Ian blasted through Florida, people from western Pennsylvania are helping on the ground and here at home.As hurricane Ian cut through the state, nearly 400 people took cover in a Red Cross shelter in Arcadia, Florida. Charlie Williamson from Washington, Pennsylvania is managing that shelter as a volunteer with American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania."The storm came over and the eye pretty much came right over this building. We had 110 mph winds outside for a few hours last night," Williamson said. "We lost power, we lost the lights, we lost water, there was a...
FLORIDA STATE
WISN

Wisconsin couple celebrating anniversary stranded in Florida

MILWAUKEE — What started out as a wedding anniversary celebration quickly turned into an evacuation. Phil Cianciola and his wife were married on Sanibel Island 29 years ago. They go back every year to celebrate. Phil says their trip is usually in May, closer to their anniversary, but they pushed it back to September this year.
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Photos: Hurricane Ian's devastating impact on Florida

Photos: Hurricane Ian's devastating impact on Florida FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: Sue Lepisto hugs her neighbor after they saw each other when they came to visit what was left of their homes after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Their homes were flooded with about 6 feet of water. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
FORT MYERS, FL
CNN

CNN

