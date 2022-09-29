'Substantial loss of life' possible in Florida as Hurricane Ian takes aim at South Carolina

Read full article on original website
Related
Sanibel Island residents return to see if their homes survived devastating Hurricane Ian as Biden surveys damage
Residents of Florida's Sanibel Island are warned they could be shocked when they return by boat Wednesday to their hard-hit community to set eyes for the first time on the devastation wrought a week ago by Hurricane Ian whose damage zone President Joe Biden is also due to visit today.
Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery.
Biden and DeSantis put political rivalry aside -- for now -- as President tours hurricane damage
President Joe Biden is in Florida to see first-hand the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, once again putting a spotlight on his icy relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, the combative Republican leader posed to potentially challenge the Democrat for the presidency in 2024.
Her uncle was 'absolutely terrified' in his last phone call with family. He is one of the victims of Hurricane Ian
After Stacy Verdream's father died when she was just two weeks old, her uncle, Mike Verdream, moved in and helped her mom raise her and her brother, she said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Population is 'exploding' in the region hit hardest by Hurricane Ian
Little has been done to dissuade people from moving into Florida's hurricane danger zones, experts told CNN.
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Recovery efforts begin in Florida and the Carolinas as the death toll rises
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
CNN reporter presses DeSantis about Florida evacuation orders
CNN’s Nadia Romero speaks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about the timing of the evacuation orders in Lee County, as officials are facing mounting questions about why the first mandatory evacuations weren’t ordered until a day before Ian’s landfall.
Ian expected to dissipate soon after striking Carolinas and killing at least 45 in Florida
Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, was moving farther inland Friday night after pummeling South Carolina with fierce winds and a destructive storm surge, less than two days after killing at least 45 people in Florida and leaving behind an apocalyptic path of destruction.
RELATED PEOPLE
Supreme Court case on Alabama’s voting maps is a ‘pivotal moment in history’
Washington CNN — To Letetia Jackson, voting is as important as drinking water or breathing. She has her mother to thank for nourishing that conviction. When Jackson was a mere girl in Alabama in the late 1960s, she’d always accompany her mother to the polls. During these trips, her mother would make clear the sanctity of the franchise. And why wouldn’t she? It was only a few years earlier that President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law the Voting Rights Act of 1965, created to prohibit racial discrimination in voting – to secure a greater degree of equality for Black Americans such as Jackson and her family.
Election denier Kari Lake has a real shot of winning a swing state governorship
CNN — One of the big questions heading into the 2022 cycle had been how Republican candidates would or not reflect the GOP base when it came to views of the 2020 election. Poll after poll has shown that a clear majority of Republicans falsely believe that President Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election.
Hurricane-ravaged Sanibel Island 'is cut off from the world right now'
Ian has left at least two people dead on the barrier island on the Gulf of Mexico, and volunteers from Louisiana's Cajun Navy and other rescue groups have been out on boats checking on the roughly 200 households that did not evacuate.
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north
The Latest on Hurricane Ian: SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were confirmed by fire officials but offered no other specifics. A local medical examiner’s office said it could not comment and any details on deaths would have to come from the sheriff’s office. In addition to the two Sanibel residents, a 38-year old man from Lake County died Wednesday in a motor vehicle accident after his vehicle hydroplaned, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Medical examiners determined that his death was storm-related.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday, with winds picking up to 80 mph (129 kph) near midnight Thursday. The devastation inflicted on Florida came into focus...
Oz's medical research using animals comes under scrutiny in key Pennsylvania race
Mehmet Oz's medical research record is coming under new scrutiny in the already contentious Pennsylvania Senate contest, prompting the Republican nominee's campaign to vehemently deny allegations by Democrat John Fetterman that he abused animals.
Fulton County DA seeks to disqualify attorneys for Republican 'fake electors'
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is trying to disqualify two of the attorneys for 11 of the Republican "fake electors" who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College and are now targets of an ongoing special purpose grand jury criminal investigation in Georgia.
Pittsburghers helping as Hurricane Ian devastates Florida
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After Hurricane Ian blasted through Florida, people from western Pennsylvania are helping on the ground and here at home.As hurricane Ian cut through the state, nearly 400 people took cover in a Red Cross shelter in Arcadia, Florida. Charlie Williamson from Washington, Pennsylvania is managing that shelter as a volunteer with American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania."The storm came over and the eye pretty much came right over this building. We had 110 mph winds outside for a few hours last night," Williamson said. "We lost power, we lost the lights, we lost water, there was a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISN
Wisconsin couple celebrating anniversary stranded in Florida
MILWAUKEE — What started out as a wedding anniversary celebration quickly turned into an evacuation. Phil Cianciola and his wife were married on Sanibel Island 29 years ago. They go back every year to celebrate. Phil says their trip is usually in May, closer to their anniversary, but they pushed it back to September this year.
Video of Florida Man Swimming Inside His Flooded Home Viewed 1M Times
A video of a Florida man swimming in his flooded home after Hurricane Ian made landfall has gone viral on social media, racking up more than 1 million views.
Photos: Hurricane Ian's devastating impact on Florida
Photos: Hurricane Ian's devastating impact on Florida FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: Sue Lepisto hugs her neighbor after they saw each other when they came to visit what was left of their homes after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Their homes were flooded with about 6 feet of water. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Mike Pence looks like he is running for president. But, why?
Mike Pence looks for all the world like a presidential candidate in waiting.
CNN
1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1