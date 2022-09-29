Man accused of throwing rocks at cars on SR 900 now charged

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 55-year-old man accused of throwing rocks at cars on State Route 900 in Renton is also being accused of pointing a gun at passing cars. He was charged on Wednesday with disorderly conduct and obstructing a law enforcement officer after being arrested Tuesday morning.

Shawn L. Perantie is accused of causing more than $2,200 in damage.

Tom Godfrey said his 2015 Stingray Corvette was hit by this person back in July. He was going eastbound on SR-900.

During an incident in August, troopers were called to SR 900 and May Valley Road for a person on the side of the road waving his arms at traffic. Troopers had also received another report of a person pointing a gun at cars and walking in a lane of traffic as well as jumping in front of vehicles.

When troopers arrived, they contacted the person, later identified as Perantie, who ignored their commands to stop walking.

While the man walked away from troopers with one of his hands visible and the other reaching into his backpack, he eventually stopped and faced troopers.

Troopers said that Perantie resisted arrest and they forced him to the ground and handcuffed him.

Some of the contents of Perantie’s backpack fell on the ground during the struggle, including a handgun, according to court records.

When a sergeant arrived, Perantie told him that he found it (the gun) on the side of the road as he was walking, charging documents state. The gun was seized and placed into evidence. Perantie was later released.

Now that Perantie is behind bars, he is being held on $50,000 bail despite prosecutors arguing for $100,000.

