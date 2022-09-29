THREE RIVERS — Two special exception use (SEU) permit applications will soon be sent to the Three Rivers City Commission for potential approval. The Three Rivers Planning Commission Monday approved motions recommending the granting of SEUs for Clark Logic at 1020 Millard St. and Menards Self-Storage at 1001 Warner Dr. Both requests will be sent to the city commission for possible approval at a future meeting.

THREE RIVERS, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO