Chamber of Commerce dinner celebrates local business accomplishments
FABIUS TWP. — Area businesses and business leaders were recognized and awarded for their many accomplishments and investments in the community in the past calendar year at an annual dinner event. The Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual awards ceremony and celebration dinner at Klinger Hall...
CMH approves 2022-23 budget
CENTREVILLE — A $1.8 million budget increase for the 2022-23 fiscal year was approved by the board of Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services of St. Joseph County (CMH) during their meeting Tuesday. Board members approved an operating budget of $24,679,607 for the new fiscal year, an increase...
TR Planning Comm. sends two permit applications to city commission
THREE RIVERS — Two special exception use (SEU) permit applications will soon be sent to the Three Rivers City Commission for potential approval. The Three Rivers Planning Commission Monday approved motions recommending the granting of SEUs for Clark Logic at 1020 Millard St. and Menards Self-Storage at 1001 Warner Dr. Both requests will be sent to the city commission for possible approval at a future meeting.
