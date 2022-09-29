Read full article on original website
STATE COLLEGE — It didn’t look good getting there, but Penn State is 5-0. On a nasty, rain-soaked Saturday at Beaver Stadium, the No. 11-ranked Nittany Lions managed Northwestern in a 17-7 win.
Penn State football returned home for the second week in a row to host the Northwestern Wildcats today around 3:30 p.m., seeking to add to an already great start to their undefeated season so far. The Nittany Lions won has won their first four games, last week beating Central Michigan...
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Pittsburgh Pirates lock horns with the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB at Busch Stadium on Sunday, starting at 2:15 p.m. ET. The Pirates...
Two teams coming off losses and struggling to get out of the gate will look to build momentum when they meet early this afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. The host Pittsburgh Steelers are the favorites for the 1 p.m. game against the New York Jets. Viewers can follow on CBS, or steam it live on DirecTV Stream (which is offering a discount on its packages through Oct. 4), fuboTV, which is offering a FREE 7-day trial, and Paramount+, which is offering a one-month FREE trial.
Fetterman, rallying in Pittsburgh, boasts about record fighting crime
John Fetterman, recently criticized by some Democrats for his lack of a campaign presence in Pennsylvania’s major cities, was all-in on Pittsburgh at a rainy public rally in the Strip District on Saturday as the race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat draws nearer. After walking out to “Renegade,”...
