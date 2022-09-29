ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers (10/2/22): FREE viewing, details, odds

Two teams coming off losses and struggling to get out of the gate will look to build momentum when they meet early this afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. The host Pittsburgh Steelers are the favorites for the 1 p.m. game against the New York Jets. Viewers can follow on CBS, or steam it live on DirecTV Stream (which is offering a discount on its packages through Oct. 4), fuboTV, which is offering a FREE 7-day trial, and Paramount+, which is offering a one-month FREE trial.
