Auburn, WA

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions

WASHINGTON - A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State's gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The first day...
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Dow Constantine’s budget continues efforts to restore Washington fish habitats

(The Center Square) – King County Executive Dow Constantine is pursuing to further fund efforts to restore fish passage habitats. The executive’s proposed budget for 2023-24 would allocate $28.5 in capital funds to remove blockages to fish passage habitat. The county expects restorative projects to yield 46 stream miles of new habitat by the end of 2024.
KING COUNTY, WA

