ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

‘Help is coming’: North Port Police tactical team sent to evaluate damage

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDufF_0iEgosMR00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The North Port Police tactical team has been sent to evaluate damage in the area after Hurricane Ian .

According to the police Twitter account, the winds have died enough that the Special Response Team is heading out to evaluate the damage.

WATCH: Live Hurricane Ian coverage from News Channel 8

“Be safe. Help is coming,” the tweet read.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6KmM_0iEgosMR00
    (North Port Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqE81_0iEgosMR00
    (North Port Police Department)

Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a category 1 system, according to the National Hurricane Center in a 11 p.m. release Tuesday night.

The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa around 3 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Port Charlotte picks up pieces after Hurricane Ian

Driving down US-41 through North Port and Port Charlotte reveals the effects of Hurricane Ian on life there. Long lines of cars at the few gas stops in town, Publix shelves empty of nearly all cold and frozen items, and vehicles with trunks open, waiting at FEMA stations for food and water.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
North Port, FL
Sports
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
City
North Port, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox4now.com

North Port Fire Chief: 7-8 feet of water remains in the city

North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus told CNN early Saturday that some parts of the city remain under 7 to 8 feet of water. He said that 150 water rescues were conducted overnight as residents were brought to area shelters. The city warned residents on Friday of a water control...
NORTH PORT, FL
10NEWS

Lee County Sheriff confirms deaths after Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a video released Saturday morning, the Lee County Sheriff confirmed storm-related deaths and provided updates on recovery efforts. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said there are "about 35 deaths," so far. "There are those that are wondering about their loved one, their friends and family, said...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The North Port Police#The Special Response Team#News Channel 8#Nexstar Media Inc
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County lists road closures

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

WFLA

101K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy