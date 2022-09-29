‘Help is coming’: North Port Police tactical team sent to evaluate damage
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The North Port Police tactical team has been sent to evaluate damage in the area after Hurricane Ian .
According to the police Twitter account, the winds have died enough that the Special Response Team is heading out to evaluate the damage.WATCH: Live Hurricane Ian coverage from News Channel 8
“Be safe. Help is coming,” the tweet read.
Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a category 1 system, according to the National Hurricane Center in a 11 p.m. release Tuesday night.
Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a category 1 system, according to the National Hurricane Center in a 11 p.m. release Tuesday night.

The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa around 3 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds.
