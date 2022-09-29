ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Community Healing Garden grows with volunteer help five years later

By Sean DeLancey
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Mpw2_0iEgoSbf00

No place quite like the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden exists because many of the people most affected by the shooting helped build it in the days immediately following 1 October, the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Survivors painted the tiles that line much of the garden, they helped plant the trees, and several have continued to maintain the garden in the five years since the shooting.

Sue Ann Cornwell has been one of the volunteers keeping the green oasis in the middle of a concrete jungle alive.

"All of the Route 91 family calls me the keeper of the garden," Cornwell said.

She said she has taken up the unofficial mantle of "keeper" of the Community Healing Garden because she was on the strip that night.

"I started out coming down because one of the angels passed away in my truck, Denise Burditus, and I came to take care of her stuff," Cornwell said, "and I saw the need for somebody else to help."

Cornwell has been joined nearly every day leading up to the 5th year remembrance ceremonies by other volunteers like Alicia Mierke, another survivor, to make sure it's ready to welcome people seeking closure.

"I've gotten to watch how this garden has changed," Mierke said, "and how the garden has healed people from all over the world."

The humble plot of land has changed drastically from its first concept, a sketch on a napkin penned the day after the shooting, and it's first iteration was open to the public within five days of the shooting.

Thousands of people from the community did their part to build the garden through their own sweat and tears.

"They came down here, thousands of people, volunteers came down here, and built this amazing place," Cornwell said.

Cornwell and Mierke said the garden, in their eyes, has transformed from a place marred by sadness to one of serenity, love, and even laughter as volunteers set about their work.

"All you feel is 58 people hugging you every single time you come into this garden," Mierke said. "We have a lot of fun and laughs in this garden now, and there's a lot of healing that goes on."

"They come down here and they bring their kids and thier kids bring life to the garden," Cornwell said.

As Clark County develops plans to build what they've called a permanent memorial on the grounds of the shooting, Healing Garden volunteers said the original memorial would live on for the victims, for the survivors, and for everyone who needs to heal.

RELATED: 1 October Committee receives community submissions for 'Memorial to Remember'

"I hope they know that they can come here and find that because our 58 angels, they work hard," Cornwell said. "They work hard every day to help people heal as we walk that path."

The City of Las Vegas will host a memorial at the Healing Garden Saturday at 10:05 p.m. to remember those lost and those still working to find solace.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
8newsnow.com

1 October survivor says that night gave him a second chance at life

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–Many lives were changed on 1 October however, one local man claims that night changed him for the better. Mark Strickland shared his story of motivation and his passion for giving back after he was shot at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017. “It’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: 'SkySummit' offers indoor and outdoor bliss in Las Vegas

The Summit Club is truly one of a kind in the Las Vegas Valley, Southern Nevada’s only private residential lifestyle club community. It sits on 555 acres between Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area and the Strip, and offers the ultimate in five-star living, including an 18-hole, Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course, wellness and recreation programs, and 260 residences. And one of those residences is now up for sale, a true stunner that might just redefine your concept of desert living forever.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas

It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
news3lv.com

Timed reservations for Red Rock return

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

You can ride ‘Train of Terror’ in Boulder City this Halloween season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for a unique experience to celebrate Halloween? The Nevada Southern Railway is offering the “Train of Terror” this Halloween season. According to the Nevada State Railroad Museum, “the mystery of the Nevada Test Site comes to Boulder City” as part of the “Train of Terror.”
BOULDER CITY, NV
pvtimes.com

THEY’RE BACK — grasshoppers descend on Pahrump Valley

They’re already here and more could be coming. At least that’s what entomoligists say, who predict a slight rise in the population of grasshoppers this year following the monsoon-like rains earlier this season which fueled the bug’s leafy food supplies. Forty-five million grasshoppers swarmed the area in...
PAHRUMP, NV
zachnews.net

Las Vegas, NV: We remember the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago today.

Las Vegas, Nevada: People across the community will be remembering the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago. On Sunday, October 1st, 2017, a gunman began shooting from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel onto innocent people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

15 Best Hikes Near Las Vegas (By a Local)

I’m a Vegas local and in this guide, I share the best hikes near Las Vegas for all skill levels. From Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston to trails near Lake Mead, you’re sure to be stunned by the incredible scenery. Read on to discover popular Las Vegas hikes plus a few hidden gems featuring caves and hot springs!
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Elegant Terracina Home in Henderson with Extraordinary Views of Sprawling Golf Course and The City Asking $3.75 Million

The Home in Henderson, an elegant Terracina estate with classic finishes in a prestigious guard-gated community offers panoramic mountain, sprawling golf course, city, and Strip views is now available for sale. This home located at 2608 Ragusa Ct, Henderson, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Erin C Ackerman (Phone: 702-860-5291) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy