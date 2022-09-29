Read full article on original website
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtubMargaret MinnicksJacksonville, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County high school football games are postponed due to IanAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Bengals star Joe Burrow’s reaction to Tua Tagovailoa injury after win over Dolphins
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Raiders
The Denver Broncos are set to have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 4. While the Broncos are heading into the matchup 2-1 on the season and tied for first in the division, the Raiders are heading into it winless. The matchup will feature two teams with new head coaches and offenses that have yet to really establish an identity for themselves. Will the Broncos be able to get a win against their bitter rival? Or will they be heading out of Sin City with a loss? Let’s discuss some Broncos Week 4 bold predictions.
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Buccaneers prediction and pick. Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes. It doesn’t get much better than that from a quarterback standpoint. It will be exciting to watch these two go back and forth in what could be a potential Super Bowl preview and rematch.
Nick Saban gives honest Jalen Milroe take after win vs Arkansas
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) blew out the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Unfortunately for Alabama, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe had to step in to replace starting quarterback Bryce Young after Young left the game with a right shoulder injury in the second quarter.
TCU football defender ejected after dirty hit to Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel
A scary moment occurred during the TCU-Oklahoma football game on Saturday. In the second quarter, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel escaped the rush and scrambled, sliding to the turf, where he was hit in the head by TCU football defender Jamoi Hodge. Hodge was ejected for the helmet-to-helmet hit, which seemed to knock Gabriel unconscious for a brief moment.
Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) defeated the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Alabama dominated throughout the whole game but they did not come out unscathed. Junior quarterback Bryce Young left the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return. […] The post Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion’: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s official update after scary Tua Tagovailoa injury
It hasn’t been the kindest of weeks to Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals facing back and ankle problems, and then he proceeded to take a violent blow to the head during the second quarter of the ensuing game, with many fearing the worst for the 24-year old after he was carted off the field. Thankfully, there has been nothing but good news for the Dolphins ever since, with head coach Mike McDaniel reiterating that Tagovailoa’s condition is only getting better.
Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with scary head injury in Dolphins-Bengals
The Miami Dolphins’ dream start to the season could potentially turn into a nightmare after just one play. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a massive hit against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be carted off the field with a head injury. Watch the gruesome play with Tagovailoa clearly grimacing afterwards: Tua Tagovailoa injured after […] The post Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with scary head injury in Dolphins-Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former WWE star turned doctor goes off on Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injuries
Tua Tagovailoa’s injury during the Miami Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals was one of the most bone-chilling moments in the last few years. After seemingly being concussed in their Week 3 game, the quarterback fell down hard after taking a sack. Immediately, fans were worried for the health of Tagovailoa, as he […] The post Former WWE star turned doctor goes off on Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts star Shaquille Leonard drops fiery injury update ahead of Week 4
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has missed the first few weeks of the regular season while recovering from a back injury, and he made clear that he’s going to return on his own terms when he’s ready. Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s practice, Leonard had a lot to say regarding his injury return and his […] The post Colts star Shaquille Leonard drops fiery injury update ahead of Week 4 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ inner Ohio State fan comes out after Saints WR Chris Olave’s first NFL TD in London
Chris Olave has been a revelation for the New Orleans Saints this season. The Ohio State product was drafted in the first round by the team to mixed reactions from fans. In just a matter of weeks, though, Olave immediately proved to everyone that he was worth the first-round pick, leading the team in receptions and yards.
The ‘most realistic’ return timetable for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, revealed
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will not play Sunday against the Washington Commanders in Week 4 action. Prescott is hoping to play in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but Rapaport says the “most realistic” date for the quarterback’s return is Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints
Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
Vikings 1st-round pick Lewis Cine carted off field in London game vs. Saints
Minnesota Vikings 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury on a punt return against the New Orleans Saints in their Week 4 London game. Kevin O’Connell out on the field to wish Cine well before the cart takes him off. — Ben […] The post Vikings 1st-round pick Lewis Cine carted off field in London game vs. Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I can turn a high school QB into an All-Pro’: Josh McDaniels’ brash message to Broncos after Jay Cutler trade
Josh McDaniels first three games with the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t gone too well, as the Raiders are the only team in the NFL that haven’t won or tied a game so far this season. With the Raiders set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 4, the Broncos are laughing at McDaniels’ slow start with the Raiders after his terrible first head coaching stint, which took place with the Broncos.
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: More Tua/Teddy, Mostert, O-Line, Reasons for Concern
What was there to like about the Cincinnati game? Is Raheem Mostert soon to become the clear lead back? Those questions and many others from Miami Dolphins fans
Marquise Brown injury update for Panthers game is good news for Kyler Murray, Cardinals
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have had a roller coaster first couple of weeks thus far. Players being sidelined has held them back quite a ton, which is partly behind their subpar 1-2 start. The latest news on the injury front will be music to fans’ ears. Kyler...
Patrick Mahomes will be pleased with Marquez Valdes-Scantling update for Chiefs’ Week 4 game vs. Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs are facing off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Any matchup against Tom Brady is a huge one for Patrick Mahomes, so he will need the supporting cast around him to be at its best. Fortunately for him, a Marquez Valdes-Scantling update will help ensure that the passing game can perform at its best ability.
