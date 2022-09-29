ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Raiders

The Denver Broncos are set to have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 4. While the Broncos are heading into the matchup 2-1 on the season and tied for first in the division, the Raiders are heading into it winless. The matchup will feature two teams with new head coaches and offenses that have yet to really establish an identity for themselves. Will the Broncos be able to get a win against their bitter rival? Or will they be heading out of Sin City with a loss? Let’s discuss some Broncos Week 4 bold predictions.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4

A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Buccaneers prediction and pick. Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes. It doesn’t get much better than that from a quarterback standpoint. It will be exciting to watch these two go back and forth in what could be a potential Super Bowl preview and rematch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) defeated the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Alabama dominated throughout the whole game but they did not come out unscathed. Junior quarterback Bryce Young left the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return. […] The post Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

‘He didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion’: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s official update after scary Tua Tagovailoa injury

It hasn’t been the kindest of weeks to Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals facing back and ankle problems, and then he proceeded to take a violent blow to the head during the second quarter of the ensuing game, with many fearing the worst for the 24-year old after he was carted off the field. Thankfully, there has been nothing but good news for the Dolphins ever since, with head coach Mike McDaniel reiterating that Tagovailoa’s condition is only getting better.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with scary head injury in Dolphins-Bengals

The Miami Dolphins’ dream start to the season could potentially turn into a nightmare after just one play. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a massive hit against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be carted off the field with a head injury. Watch the gruesome play with Tagovailoa clearly grimacing afterwards: Tua Tagovailoa injured after […] The post Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with scary head injury in Dolphins-Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Former WWE star turned doctor goes off on Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injuries

Tua Tagovailoa’s injury during the Miami Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals was one of the most bone-chilling moments in the last few years. After seemingly being concussed in their Week 3 game, the quarterback fell down hard after taking a sack. Immediately, fans were worried for the health of Tagovailoa, as he […] The post Former WWE star turned doctor goes off on Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts star Shaquille Leonard drops fiery injury update ahead of Week 4

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has missed the first few weeks of the regular season while recovering from a back injury, and he made clear that he’s going to return on his own terms when he’s ready. Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s practice, Leonard had a lot to say regarding his injury return and his […] The post Colts star Shaquille Leonard drops fiery injury update ahead of Week 4 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Vikings 1st-round pick Lewis Cine carted off field in London game vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury on a punt return against the New Orleans Saints in their Week 4 London game. Kevin O’Connell out on the field to wish Cine well before the cart takes him off. — Ben […] The post Vikings 1st-round pick Lewis Cine carted off field in London game vs. Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

‘I can turn a high school QB into an All-Pro’: Josh McDaniels’ brash message to Broncos after Jay Cutler trade

Josh McDaniels first three games with the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t gone too well, as the Raiders are the only team in the NFL that haven’t won or tied a game so far this season. With the Raiders set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 4, the Broncos are laughing at McDaniels’ slow start with the Raiders after his terrible first head coaching stint, which took place with the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
