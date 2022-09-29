Read full article on original website
Josh Donaldson clearly uncomfortable in Yankees clubhouse after Judge, Rizzo trolls
Josh Donaldson recently became a father (again) in the beginning of September after welcoming his second daughter into the world. He got to celebrate once again this month on Tuesday night when the New York Yankees clinched the AL East in Toronto. A party ensued in the visiting clubhouse when...
Scott Servais’ emphatic declaration after ending dreadful Mariners playoff drought
The Seattle Mariners have officially ended the longest standing playoff drought in the MLB. After 21 years, the Mariners will be making their long-awaited return to the playoffs as one of the American League’s wild card teams. And if you ask Mariners head coach Scott Servais, why should the Mariners stop at just making the playoffs?
Pair of ex-Yankees are on Marlins’ possible short list of manager candidates to replace Don Mattingly
Derek Jeter and Gary Denbo are gone and Don Mattingly’s days are numbered. But don’t worry because a heavy New York Yankees presence remains in place for the Miami Marlins. General manager Kim Ng was a one-time Brian Cashman disciple and she appears to have a pair of ex-Yankees on her short list to fill the club’s managerial opening.
Curt Schilling blasts Yankees’ Michael Kay for Aaron Judge 61st HR call
When Aaron Judge, Patty Judge, Roger Maris Jr. and the entire New York Yankees roster watched the 61st home run of No. 99’s remarkable season fly over the left-field wall Wednesday night, the last thing on their minds was what former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling had to say about the moment.
Curt Schilling has blunt take on Aaron Judge
One thing that Curt Schilling has in common with Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa is that none of them are in the Baseball Hall of Fame despite putting up big numbers during their playing careers. While the other three are seemingly being kept out because of PED use, Schilling’s absence is likely more related to just a good, old-fashioned dislike of him as a person.
‘Horror’ strikes at MLB stadiums as creepy fans go viral at Yankees and Mets games
It turns out Aaron Judge’s bat wasn’t the scariest thing in the ballpark at Yankee Stadium last week. While it’s usually all smiles at a baseball game, something quite a bit different was going on. “Horror” struck at three MLB stadiums on Friday night, where creepy “fans”...
Aaron Boone drops exciting Matt Carpenter Yankees injury update ahead of MLB playoffs
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed an exciting injury update on Matt Carpenter, per Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch. Matt Carpenter could take live at-bats this coming week with Somerset rather than fly with the Yankees to Texas, Aaron Boone said. That would give him more reps to be ready for the ALDS. — Bryan […] The post Aaron Boone drops exciting Matt Carpenter Yankees injury update ahead of MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 most impressive things about Albert Pujols’ incredible age-defying final Cardinals season
The St. Louis Cardinals entered the season as one of the main contenders in the National League led by the incredible duo of Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. These two individuals will likely finish in the top 5 in the NL MVP race, but the more inspiring and admirable story of this season for St. […] The post 3 most impressive things about Albert Pujols’ incredible age-defying final Cardinals season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees shake up pitching with rain threatening Sunday
NEW YORK — Rain could prove a problem for the Yankees again Sunday. So they’re not taking any chances with their starting pitching. The Yankees will give Chi Chi Gonzalez his team debut if weather allows them to face the Orioles a 1:38 p.m. Sunday in what would be their final regular season game at Yankee Stadium.
Carlos Correa sends Twins clear message about contract demands
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is expected to opt out of his contract and test free agency this winter. On Thursday, he made clear that the price tag to retain him will not be an easy one to meet. Correa said Thursday that he is a “product.” Like any other...
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Miami Marlins will finish a four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers as the teams meet at Miller Park on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Brewers prediction and pick. The Marlins rallied to defeat the Brewers 4-3 on Saturday and now can take...
Dodgers Highlights: Freddie Freeman’s Go-Ahead Hit, Six-Walk Inning Against Rockies
The Los Angeles Dodgers added to their single-season franchise wins record with their 110th victory of the season thanks to a three-run seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies. Freddie Freeman started the scoring with a one-out RBI base hit in the bottom of the third, putting the Dodgers up 1-0,...
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Chicago White Sox will finish a three-game series with the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Padres prediction and pick. The Padres can clinch a playoff spot with a win today. After missing the...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Anonymous MLB player roasts Yankees fans with Joey Gallo burn in playoff survey
Whether you’re talking the old cathedral or the new building, Yankee Stadium during the playoffs is and has always been a different animal. Ask the pre-2004 Boston Red Sox. Ask any Minnesota Twin … ever. It’s not the ghosts or the glory, either. It’s the people. Yankees fans...
Mets make decision on Francisco Alvarez fans have been waiting for
The New York Mets, who currently boast a 98-58 record, are in an enviable position for once after years of franchise mishaps. Not only are they in position to claim the NL East crown, they have also done so in convincing fashion led by superstars Francisco Lindor, Jacob deGrom, and Max Scherzer. And it’s only […] The post Mets make decision on Francisco Alvarez fans have been waiting for appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Mets promote top prospect Francisco Alvarez: How it impacts massive weekend series vs. Braves
The New York Mets have decided to finally promote catcher Francisco Alvarez with a week of games left in the
Like Aaron Judge, Roger Maris Once Hit Leadoff For the Yankees
Roger Maris smacks one of his 61 home runs for the 1961 Yankees.Tony Spina. When Roger Maris first came to the Yankees, guess where manager Casey Stengel batted him? As the leadoff man in the Yanks lineup. Not a misprint.
Aaron Boone calls out Orioles pitcher for ‘running away’ from Aaron Judge
As the plate appearances pile up for slugger Aaron Judge, frustration is starting to make an appearance in the New York Yankees dugout. While the slugger doesn’t seem to be upset by the number of free passes that he has received, Yankee manager Aaron Boone is starting to lose his patience. Boone said he thought […] The post Aaron Boone calls out Orioles pitcher for ‘running away’ from Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jacob deGrom sounds off on blister that prematurely ended start in Mets loss to Braves
Despite having Jacob deGrom on the mound, the New York Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves, losing their chance to clinch the NL East during their current road series. deGrom struck out 11 Braves batters but also allowed three home runs (all solo blasts) in six innings. The Mets pulled deGrom after 86 pitches due […] The post Jacob deGrom sounds off on blister that prematurely ended start in Mets loss to Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
