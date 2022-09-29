Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Reveals The Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers Was A Done Deal Until They Traded For Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers and their blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade over DeMar DeRozan continue to garner attention to this day. And on his part, the now Chicago Bulls forward still feels that his move to the Purple and Gold, to his knowledge, was a done and dusted deal. It wasn’t...
Robert Horry says Ime Udoka's infidelity scandal isn't comparable to Phil Jackson-Jeanie Buss relationship
Ime Udoka's infidelity scandal isn't comparable to when Phil Jackson was in a relationship with Jeanie Buss, says former Laker Robert Horry.
Los Angeles Lakers Acquire DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA’s offseason is a time for speculation. When the league’s teams aren’t playing games with measurable results, we can only guess what decisions they might make. For that reason, the league’s rumor mill churns overtime throughout the summer. Eventually, observers will reach some form of consensus over what’s more or less likely to occur.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid And PJ Tucker React To Jimmy Butler Calling Tucker A “Traitor”: “He Went To The Good Side, Where There Are Good People…”
PJ Tucker has been a very coveted player in the past two offseasons. The 2021 NBA champion was a sought-after asset after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the championship last year. He went to the Miami Heat, where things didn't go in their favor, but Tucker also left his mark there.
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd among those who'd have preferred the NBA honored Bill Russell more in his lifetime
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has known Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell for most of his life and can be counted among those who would have preferred the NBA had done more to honor the Celtics great while he was still with us, according to recent reporting from Sports Illustrated’s Landon Buford.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice
Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Shares His All-Time Lakers Starting 5: "I’m Going Magic At 1, Jerry West At The 2, Kobe At The 3, Myself At The 4 And Shaq At The 5.”
The Los Angeles Lakers is probably the most storied franchise in all of basketball. The players that have played for the Lakers are some of the all-time greats of the sport period. Out of the 5 all-time top scorers in NBA history, 3 have been associated with the Lakers. Considering...
ESPN's Shocking Prediction For Golden State Warriors Revealed
ESPN ranked the Warriors hilariously low.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Funny Revelation About His Relationship With Anthony Davis: "I'm His Best Friend, I Don't Care What He Says."
The Los Angeles Lakers are entering an interesting 2022-23 NBA season where they'll have a lot of attention on them. The Purple and Gold were a big disappointment last campaign, not even making the play-in tournament, earning a lot of criticism in the process. Now, they have a younger team...
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Reveals Shocking Truth About LeBron James And The Heat: “He Was Never Totally Comfortable There Like He Is In Los Angeles"
LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history but he also has charted one of the most unique paths to success in the league. LBJ has switched teams to be the number one option in different cities, playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice), Miami Heat, and now, Los Angeles Lakers.
Houston Rockets Officially Announce 8-Player Trade
On Friday, the Houston Rockets officially announced an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The deal included former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Claims L.A. Is Open To Trading Future Draft Picks
The Lakers' team president pledges to help see LeBron James "to the finish line."
2019 First Round Pick Reportedly Going To Get Waived
According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, "the Houston Rockets plan to waive Ty Jerome." The 2019 first round pick has also played for the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Yardbarker
The Suns Have A Massive Price Tag
The Phoenix Suns are currently looking for a new owner. Just weeks ago, Robert Sarver started the process of selling the franchise after an official report highlighted the racist and sexist comments and actions he made towards staff members over the years. Sarver moving on is the right thing to...
Rachel Nichols lands new sports media gig
Rachel Nichols has laid low for most of 2022, but now she is officially back. Showtime Basketball announced on Friday their hiring of the former ESPN host Nichols. The network said in a release that Nichols will serve as both a host and a producer for them, contributing to multiple programs and projects across multiple platforms (per Awful Announcing).
LA Clippers Land Kevin Love In Major Trade Scenario
In any given NBA season, there are only a handful of teams with a real shot at winning the NBA championship. The rest of the league’s squads have to set their own goals by which to measure their season. Middling clubs might be content with a playoff appearance. Rebuilding...
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player They Just Signed
The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on forward Kaiser Gates, who they recently signed on September 30.
2016 NBA Champion Signs With New Team
2016 NBA Champion Jordan McRae has signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv, BC. The 31-year-old played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets over four seasons.
