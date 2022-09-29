SAN MATEO -- The price for a gallon of regular is creeping toward $8 at one station on Sand Hill Road in Palo Alto.Now Gov. Newsom is taking action to bring gasoline prices back down to earth by directly contradicting one of his own climate-protection policies.In a video posted to Twitter Newsom said oil companies need to explain why California drivers pay so much more for fuel than the rest of the nation.Company representatives responded by pointing to California's own strictest-in-the-nation regulations."They're ripping you off!" the governor said. "Their record profits are coming at your expense."Peninsula drivers who were caught...

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO