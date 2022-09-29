ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

What the papers say – September 29

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
The fallout from the Prime Minister and Chancellor’s economic plans continues to dominate the mastheads.

The Bank of England launched an emergency government bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and stave off a material risk to UK financial stability, says the Financial Times, The Daily Telegraph, Daily Express and The Guardian.

The intervention is cast by The Sun in its headline as “squeaky fund time”, while i reports public sector cuts will follow under “efficiency plans” to cut the deficit.

Liz Truss has gone “missing” since the mini-Budget announcement, according to The Independent, which along with a full-page photo of her asks its readers: “Have you seen this PM?”

The Daily Mirror describes Ms Truss as “clueless” and “blunder Truss” and Metro says ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak, who warned against the kind of measures recently unveiled, will skip the Tory party conference to give the PM “all the space she needs”.

The Daily Star reports the central bank “was forced to step in to save” Kwasi Kwarteng.

And one of Stephen Lawrence’s killers has had a smartphone found inside his body with an x-ray, according to the Dail Mail.

newschain

Labour surges to 33-point lead against Tories after days of turmoil

Labour now enjoys a 33-point lead over the Conservatives, after days of market turmoil sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday. Liz Truss’s Government has been engulfed in a political and economic crisis since then, after the £45 billion tax-cutting package spooked markets and forced the Bank of England to intervene.
newschain

Rees-Mogg booed by protesters in Birmingham as Tory conference kicks off

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been chased and heckled by protesters in Birmingham where the Conservative Party Conference is getting under way. The Business Secretary faced a hostile reception as he crossed Victoria Square in the city centre, where hundreds of demonstrators had gathered to vent their anger at the Government. Escorted...
PROTESTS
newschain

SNP says ‘worst yet to come’ under Truss premiership

The Prime Minister has no mandate to impose greater austerity in Scotland, the SNP’s Westminster leader has said. Ian Blackford said that “the worst of this Truss government is yet to come” as the Conservatives begin their conference on Sunday. His comments come after a key ally...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Get new job’ or cut your spending, Tory chair tells struggling Britons

Britons struggling with soaring bills should try getting a better-paid job or cut back on their spending, Conservative party chairman Jake Berry has said.The senior Tory figure was grilled on Liz Truss government’s economic strategy, amid growing concern over the impact of borrowing-fuelled tax cuts benefiting the rich the most.“People know when they get their bills, they can either cut their consumption or get higher salaries or higher wages and go out there and get that new job,” he told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday.Mr Berry added: “That’s the approach the government is taking in trying to create...
INCOME TAX
newschain

Liz Truss admits mistakes over mini-budget but stands by tax-cutting package

Liz Truss acknowledged mistakes over the mini-budget but said she was standing by her tax-cutting plan as she refused to rule out public spending cuts. The Prime Minister acknowledged she could have done more to prepare the ground for Kwasi Kwarteng’s financial statement, which spooked the markets, sent the pound plummeting and forced a £65 billion intervention by the Bank of England to restore order.
ECONOMY
newschain

Cleverly and Sefcovic to talk amid row over Northern Ireland Protocol

The Foreign Secretary will hold his first call later with Maros Sefcovic, amid an ongoing row over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland. The European Commission vice president, who has led talks between the EU and the UK over the Northern Ireland Protocol, is expected to speak with James Cleverly around lunchtime.
POLITICS
