ADOT closes Montana Creek Bridge until further notice
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to structural damage, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has closed the Montana Creek Bridge until further notice. This closure includes foot traffic. Alaska DOT&PF, which owns and operates Montana Creek Bridge, has determined the bridge is no longer safe following substructure damage...
Coast Guard rescues 2 after boat grounds southwest of Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Coast Guard rescued two people in stormy weather Saturday after their boat ran onto rocks in Pavlof Harbor, southwest Juneau. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka located and hoisted the man and woman, who were stranded on the shore in low-visibility conditions.
CBJ: Montana Creek pedestrian bridge on the Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei is closed
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Montana Creek pedestrian bridge on the Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei, or the Brotherhood Bridge Trail, is closed effective immediately due to risk of structural failure. An inspection on Wednesday revealed damage to the bridge abutment following recent heavy rains, leading to risk that the bridge...
Friends of the Flags to take down state flags this weekend
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Friends of the Flags will remove the U.S. state flags along Egan Drive between 10th Street and Marine Way on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 7 a.m. Residents should expect temporary right lane closures as the group removes flags from the light poles, and are asked to exercise caution along Egan between 10th Street and Marine Way during the morning.
CBJ: Flu shot may not be available at COVID-19 booster clinic
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau, the Juneau Public Health Center, Bartlett Regional Hospital, and the Juneau School District are sponsoring an updated COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic on Saturday, Oct. 1. The clinic will run from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Floyd Dryden Middle...
Forbidden Peak Brewery's 3rd Auketoberfest kicks off Friday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Forbidden Peak's annual Auketoberfest began Sep. 30th, featuring German-inspired beer and food. Makayla Chappell, Forbidden Peak's marketing and sales manager talked about the brewery's festivities this month. "Auketoberfest is an annual celebration that we have here in Auke Bay, Alaska. Try to feature a lot of...
NOTN 9-30 AM
The Oct. 4 municipal election is fast approaching. A group has formed in Juneau urging voters to vote no on Proposition 4. There will be a post ironman meeting with organizers and Travel Juneau. United Way of Southeast Alaska is holding its Fourth Day of Caring today in Juneau. An...
No arrests made as Juneau death investigation continues
Juneau Police Department continued last Thursday to investigate the area of Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei, also known as Brotherhood Bridge Trail, after receiving a report shortly before 4 p.m. last Wednesday that a woman’s body was found in the area. Late Wednesday night in a news release the police...
2 recall grounds accepted against Hoonah Mayor Gerald Byers
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The municipal attorney and city clerk for Hoonah have accepted a pair of recall grounds against the city's embattled mayor. A total of four recall grounds were lodged against Hoonah Mayor Gerald Byers in September. A Hoonah man, Elijah Sheakley, had accused Mayor Byers of using...
‘An egregious act of spiritual abuse’: Behind the closure of Juneau’s Memorial Presbyterian Church
This summer, the national branch of the Presbyterian Church issued a formal apology and committed to pay $1 million in reparations for closing a church in Juneau in the 1960s. The Memorial Presbyterian Church had a Native congregation led by Pastor Walter Soboleff. Presbyterian church leaders have determined that closing the church was an act of racism.
