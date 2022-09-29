Read full article on original website
Artificial Intelligence in Oncology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 54% till 2035 | Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Artificial Intelligence in Oncology Market, 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings. The success of currently employed artificial intelligence (AI) solutions has encouraged researchers to explore the potential of such technologies in the healthcare sector, with its prime focus being oncology, to enable the treatment of several prevalent malignancies.
New $10M Investment Campaign for Industry-Leading Software Company
EvonSys launches new fundraising round to fuel explosive growth. WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / Evonsys, the world leader in low-code software development, has launched a new round to fuel global expansion in a growing $3.6 trillion digital transformation industry. Delaware-based EvonSys INC recently announced the launch...
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notice from NEGMA
Negma Group has converted 160 convertible bonds in Oxurion resulting in a EUR 400,000 capital increase. This is part of Negma Group’s EUR 30 million Capital Commitment1 that will allow Oxurion to focus on progressing its novel and differentiated back of the eye drug candidate targeting potential market opportunities of over USD 5 billion.
Cantaloupe, Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notification Of Non-Compliance With Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)
Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced that it has received a notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that because the Company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 (“Form 10-K”), the Company is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Uber Technologies, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - UBER
If you purchased Uber securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Uber class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=7523 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
Corporate Update From New Chief Executive Officer Ron Miles
Petroteq" or the "Company") (TSXV:PQE) (OTC PINK:PQEFF) (FSE:PQCF), an oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil extraction and remediation technologies provides the following update from its New Chief Executive Officer. Petroteq has developed a proprietary technology to extract oil from its...
Diamond Leisure Highlights The Reasons for Investing in Boxing Machine Hire
Diamond Leisure is a fast-growing gaming machine company in Manchester. The agency recently highlighted some of the reasons why offices should invest in boxing machine hire. Manchester, UK – In an exclusive update, Diamond Leisure highlighted the reasons for investing in Boxing Machine Hire Manchester. The experts pointed out that incorporating fun activities in the workplace is the best way to gain control and improve productivity. Leasing a boxing machine can make a great difference between a crew that meets deadlines and targets effectively and a continuous downward spiral of productivity.
China-hifi-Audio Introduces Boyuurange A50 MKIII Audiophile Tube Amplifiers Available to Suit Customer’s Needs of High Sound Quality
China-hifi-Audio introduces various types of audiophile tube amplifiers made with quality in mind, and will be able to withstand any use, whether it is at home or in a public place. China-hifi-Audio is a China-based online shop that ships all over the world. The main audiophile tube amplifiers in their...
Asia Curtain Wall Market Will Worth US$ 18 Billion in 2022 – QY Research Inc.
Asia Curtain Wall Market Insights, Forecast to 2030. City of Industry, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2022 -- In 2021, Unitized accounted for a share of 34.66% in the Asia Curtain Wall market. And this product segment is poised to reach US$ 12.14 billion by 2030 from US$ 6.82 billion in 2021.
DigitalOcean Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Should investors seize the opportunity to buy this beaten-down growth stock?
Monos Raises $30 Million
Vancouver, Canada, 30th Sep 2022, King NewsWire – Monos.com, a Vancouver-based travel and lifestyle brand, has raised $30 million in a Series B funding round led by Venn Growth Partners, with participation from Strand Equity and Michele Romanow. The round was oversubscribed with nearly $40 million in investor demand, as investors bet on the company’s 4x growth forecast in 2022, following a 4x growth in 2021.
World Cup Inu enlists its native token on the Ethereum Chain.
United States, 1st Oct 2022, World Cup Inu develops the first token on ETH to support the World Cup achieving more than 50,000% growth in 48 hours. World Cup Inu officially launched on the Ethereum network on the 26th of September, 2022, achieving more than 50,000% growth in 48 hours. The currency received mass adoption quickly by football and meme enthusiasts, which was reflected in its adoption by 800 crypto investors in 48 hours, allowing it to depart from a market cap of $3,000 to $2,000,000. World Cup Inu is all prepared to outperform other cryptocurrencies as the countdown to WORLD CUP 2022 has begun, with only 52 days left until the major event.
SwyftCare Provides Telemedicine to Millions of Agricultural Employees
The Health Tech Company Responds to the Call of the Latin American Agri-Foods Council to Aid Communities In Need of Healthcare Assistance. Bringing quality health services to the millions living in their rural regions is a challenge long been faced by Mexico and Latin America. Jacobo Efraín Cabrera Palos, President of the National Association of Agri-Food Councils of Mexico, cites that these communities are mainly composed of farmers and laborers with their families who struggle with the lack of health facilities, supplies, and service providers.
Ecommerceplatforms.Com - A One-Stop Resourceful Site Packed With Comprehensive Ecommerce Platforms Reviews And Comparisons
Ecommerceplatforms.com is dedicated to providing unbiased, first-hand, in-depth reviews, informative articles, and comparisons of different ecommerce platforms and tools to ensure that users can find the perfect fit for their online business needs. EcommercePlatforms.com is a leading source of ecommerce platform comparisons information. They provide unbiased ecommerce platform reviews of...
Concordium enters partnership with Next-Gen launching the world's first EduVerse!
Oct. 1, 2022 - PRLog -- Next-Gen will open up a decentralized platform for anyone who wants to enter the right job market, for businesses who want competent employees, and for educational institutions or educators who want to teach relevant, updated and meaningful curriculums. Next-Gen's platform will be for all individuals to turn their passion and dreams into meaningful qualifications and successful lives.
Crown & Roots Dental Clinic Announces Complete Dental Implants in Delhi
Crown and Roots Dental Clinic Five Star Rated Dental Clinic in Delhi. Crown & Roots Dental Clinic is located in New Delhi, India. This dental clinic offers services such as dental implants, dental checkups, dental cleanings, and much more to help people achieve a healthy mouth and a great smile.
Barclays plc Equity Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Shareholders of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against Barclays plc (BCS)
The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Barclays plc (NYSE: BCS) American Depository Receipts (ADRs) on a U.S. open market between February 18, 2021 and March 25, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Barclays is a British universal bank, offering consumer banking and payments services in the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe, as well as global corporate and investment banking services.
Netherlands Visitors Now Apply New Zealand Visa
New Zealand Visa is pleased to announce that we are now offering visas for Netherlands citizens! Our online portals, image management, document storage, file format conversion and other services are designed to make your travel experience hassle-free and enjoyable. We are happy to announce that www.new-zealand-visa.co.nz is now offering travel...
QED Investors Announces Acquisition of Lingua Franca Search
Retained search firm allows QED to support portfolio companies with their most crucial hires. QED Investors, a leading global venture capital firm focused on investing in disruptive financial services companies, today announced the acquisition of Lingua Franca Search (LF Search), a boutique retained executive and professional search firm that places exceptional talent in fintech and financial services roles.
North America Password Policy Enforcement Software Markets, 2022-2028 - Rising Use of Password Blacklists or Dictionary Hacks Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "North America Password Policy Enforcement Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Deployment and Enterprise Size" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North America password policy enforcement software market is expected to grow from US$ 96.39 million in 2021 to US$ 187.64...
