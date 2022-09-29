United States, 1st Oct 2022, World Cup Inu develops the first token on ETH to support the World Cup achieving more than 50,000% growth in 48 hours. World Cup Inu officially launched on the Ethereum network on the 26th of September, 2022, achieving more than 50,000% growth in 48 hours. The currency received mass adoption quickly by football and meme enthusiasts, which was reflected in its adoption by 800 crypto investors in 48 hours, allowing it to depart from a market cap of $3,000 to $2,000,000. World Cup Inu is all prepared to outperform other cryptocurrencies as the countdown to WORLD CUP 2022 has begun, with only 52 days left until the major event.

SOCCER ・ 22 HOURS AGO